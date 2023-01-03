Ypsomed : and Mediq complete the sale of DiaExpert

01/03/2023 - 7:00am Press Releases Ypsomed Group

Burgdorf - Ypsomed (SIX: YPSN) and Mediq are completing the sale of DiaExpert. The transaction strengthens Ypsomed's focus on the development, manufacture and distribution of its own high-quality medical technology products for people with chronic conditions.

Ypsomed and Mediq had announced the agreement on the sale of DiaExpert on 28 October 2022. After all approvals had been obtained and all conditions had been fulfilled by the contracting parties by the end of 2022, the transaction has now been legally completed.

Ypsomed focuses stronger on own products

"In the area of injection systems and in our insulin pump business, we see enormous growth potential in the coming years. Digitization also offers new business models and opportunities. We are therefore continuing on our path to becoming a provider of integrated healthcare services," Simon Michel, CEO of Ypsomed, confirms this decision.

Please also note our media release of 28 October 2022