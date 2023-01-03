Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Ypsomed Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YPSN   CH0019396990

YPSOMED HOLDING AG

(YPSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-30 am EST
168.80 CHF   -1.86%
01:26aYpsomed Closes Sale of DiaExpert to Mediq Amid Increased Focus on Chronic Conditions
MT
01:18aYpsomed : and Mediq complete the sale of DiaExpert
PU
2022Abbott's freestyle libre 3 integrated with automated insulin delivery system mylife loop in germany
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ypsomed : and Mediq complete the sale of DiaExpert

01/03/2023 | 01:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
01/03/2023 - 7:00amPress Releases Ypsomed Group

Burgdorf - Ypsomed (SIX: YPSN) and Mediq are completing the sale of DiaExpert. The transaction strengthens Ypsomed's focus on the development, manufacture and distribution of its own high-quality medical technology products for people with chronic conditions.

Ypsomed and Mediq had announced the agreement on the sale of DiaExpert on 28 October 2022. After all approvals had been obtained and all conditions had been fulfilled by the contracting parties by the end of 2022, the transaction has now been legally completed.

Ypsomed focuses stronger on own products

"In the area of injection systems and in our insulin pump business, we see enormous growth potential in the coming years. Digitization also offers new business models and opportunities. We are therefore continuing on our path to becoming a provider of integrated healthcare services," Simon Michel, CEO of Ypsomed, confirms this decision.

Please also note our media release of 28 October 2022

Thomas Kutt
Head of Investor Relations
Ypsomed Holding AG
thomas.kutt@ypsomed.com
+41 34 424 35 55

Go back

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ypsomed Holding AG published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 06:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about YPSOMED HOLDING AG
01:26aYpsomed Closes Sale of DiaExpert to Mediq Amid Increased Focus on Chronic Conditions
MT
01:18aYpsomed : and Mediq complete the sale of DiaExpert
PU
2022Abbott's freestyle libre 3 integrated with automated insulin delivery system mylife loo..
AQ
2022Abbott Laboratories' FreeStyle Libre 3 Sensor Integrates With Mylife Loop in Germany fo..
MT
2022Global Rally Helps European Stocks Snap Five-day Losing Streak
MT
2022Eli Lilly Ends Insulin Pump Project With Ypsomed
MT
2022Eli Lilly Abandons Insulin Pump Joint Venture With Ypsomed To Focus On Drug Portfolio
MT
2022Eli Lilly Exits US Insulin Pump Joint Venture With Ypsomed
MT
2022Ypsomed : Eli Lilly is focusing on its successful drug portfolio and is halting its ambiti..
PU
2022Ypsomed, CamDiab Roll Out Automated Insulin Dosing on Abbott's Glucose Monitoring Syste..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YPSOMED HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 526 M 568 M 568 M
Net income 2023 49,3 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net Debt 2023 120 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2023 54,2x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 2 304 M 2 490 M 2 490 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,61x
EV / Sales 2024 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart YPSOMED HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Ypsomed Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPSOMED HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 168,80 CHF
Average target price 200,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Michel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Niklaus Ramseier Chief Financial Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chairman
Hans Ulrich Lehmann Senior Vice President-Technology
Frank Mengis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YPSOMED HOLDING AG0.00%2 490
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.00%191 427
MEDTRONIC PLC0.00%103 382
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.00%72 289
DEXCOM, INC.0.00%43 740
HOYA CORPORATION0.00%34 336