Ypsomed : expands its options

07/01/2021 - 7:00am Press Releases Ypsomed Group

Burgdorf - The Annual General Meeting of the Ypsomed Group on 30 June 2021 approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The AGM elected Ms Betül Susamis Unaran as a new member of the Board of Directors and authorised the Board to increase the share capital.

At the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021, the shareholders of Ypsomed Holding approved all proposals. The adoption of a provision in the Articles of Association regarding an authorised capital increase authorises the Board of Directors to increase the share capital at any time until 29 June 2023 by issuing a maximum of 1 million fully paid registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 14.15 each. This increases Ypsomed's financial flexibility for possible opportunities and further growth.

'We continue to invest in growth and are committed to expanding our pioneering role in providing solutions for self-treatment. The approved capital increase expands our room for manoeuvre',

says Simon Michel, CEO of Ypsomed, pleased with the approval by the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the proposed expansion of the Board of Directors and elected Ms Betül Susamis Unaran as its new member. She is the Chief Strategy and Digital Officer as well as a member of the Executive Board of the Zur Rose Group. Unaran is a recognised specialist in digitisation in healthcare with outstanding intercultural and cross-functional leadership skills. All the previous members of the Board of Directors, Dr. h.c. Willy Michel, Gilbert Achermann, Paul Fonteyne and Dr Martin Münchbach were re-elected.

'Digitisation also increases the complexity of strategic management. Betül Susamis Unaran's know-how and experience enrich our Board and help us to achieve our ambitious goals,'

comments Dr. h.c. Willy Michel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, on the expansion of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend distribution of CHF 14.7 million, taking into account that with the settlement of the legal dispute with Insulet Corp. an additional USD 36 million were received in the past financial year. Shareholders will receive CHF 1.16 per registered share for the 2020/21 financial year (previous year: CHF 0.20); CHF 0.58 from reserves from capital contributions and CHF 0.58 from retained earnings.

This year's Annual General Meeting of the Ypsomed Group was held without the physical participation of the shareholders, same as in 2020, due to the official restrictions on public events. The shareholders exercised their voting rights through the independent proxy.