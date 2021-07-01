Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Ypsomed Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YPSN   CH0019396990

YPSOMED HOLDING AG

(YPSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ypsomed : expands its options

07/01/2021 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
07/01/2021 - 7:00amPress Releases Ypsomed Group

Burgdorf - The Annual General Meeting of the Ypsomed Group on 30 June 2021 approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The AGM elected Ms Betül Susamis Unaran as a new member of the Board of Directors and authorised the Board to increase the share capital.

At the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021, the shareholders of Ypsomed Holding approved all proposals. The adoption of a provision in the Articles of Association regarding an authorised capital increase authorises the Board of Directors to increase the share capital at any time until 29 June 2023 by issuing a maximum of 1 million fully paid registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 14.15 each. This increases Ypsomed's financial flexibility for possible opportunities and further growth.

'We continue to invest in growth and are committed to expanding our pioneering role in providing solutions for self-treatment. The approved capital increase expands our room for manoeuvre',

says Simon Michel, CEO of Ypsomed, pleased with the approval by the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the proposed expansion of the Board of Directors and elected Ms Betül Susamis Unaran as its new member. She is the Chief Strategy and Digital Officer as well as a member of the Executive Board of the Zur Rose Group. Unaran is a recognised specialist in digitisation in healthcare with outstanding intercultural and cross-functional leadership skills. All the previous members of the Board of Directors, Dr. h.c. Willy Michel, Gilbert Achermann, Paul Fonteyne and Dr Martin Münchbach were re-elected.

'Digitisation also increases the complexity of strategic management. Betül Susamis Unaran's know-how and experience enrich our Board and help us to achieve our ambitious goals,'

comments Dr. h.c. Willy Michel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, on the expansion of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend distribution of CHF 14.7 million, taking into account that with the settlement of the legal dispute with Insulet Corp. an additional USD 36 million were received in the past financial year. Shareholders will receive CHF 1.16 per registered share for the 2020/21 financial year (previous year: CHF 0.20); CHF 0.58 from reserves from capital contributions and CHF 0.58 from retained earnings.

This year's Annual General Meeting of the Ypsomed Group was held without the physical participation of the shareholders, same as in 2020, due to the official restrictions on public events. The shareholders exercised their voting rights through the independent proxy.

Thomas Kutt
Head of Investor Relations
Ypsomed Holding AG
thomas.kutt@ypsomed.com
+41 34 424 35 55

Go back

Disclaimer

Ypsomed Holding AG published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 05:02:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YPSOMED HOLDING AG
01:03aYPSOMED  : expands its options
PU
06/02YPSOMED  : Alliance to Zero founded to achieve net zero emissions across the pha..
PU
05/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Volkswagen, AstraZeneca, Aston Martin, Sony...
05/26YPSOMED  : Presentation of annual results 2020/21
PU
05/26YPSOMED  : Annual Report 2020/21 (5.0 MiB)
PU
05/26YPSOMED  : Investor Fact Sheet
PU
05/26YPSOMED  : FY21 Profit Halves, Board Boosts Dividend
MT
05/26YPSOMED  : continues to invest in growth
PU
05/21ADVAL TECH  : Names Honorary Chairman
MT
04/13CEQUR  : Raises $115 Million Series C5 Financing to Support Commercialization an..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 479 M 517 M 517 M
Net income 2022 37,0 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net Debt 2022 218 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,2x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 1 823 M 1 972 M 1 969 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 737
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart YPSOMED HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Ypsomed Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YPSOMED HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 144,20 CHF
Average target price 142,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Michel Chief Executive Officer
Niklaus Ramseier CFO & Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Wilhelm Michel Non-Executive Chairman
Hans Ulrich Lehmann Senior Vice President-Technology
Frank Mengis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPSOMED HOLDING AG-3.37%1 999
ABBOTT LABORATORIES5.88%200 283
MEDTRONIC PLC5.97%168 081
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.81%70 145
HOYA CORPORATION3.22%50 251
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.14.34%48 667