  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. YRC Worldwide Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRCW   US9842496070

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Benedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees

03/13/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
94th Oscars Nominees Luncheon, in Los Angeles

LONDON (Reuters) - British actor Benedict Cumberbatch said on Sunday he hoped to take part in a government scheme to offer Ukrainian refugees somewhere to live.

The new "Homes for Ukraine" scheme will allow members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups to offer accommodation to refugees to come to Britain even if they do not have family ties.

"It is a really shocking time to be a European two and a half hours flight away from Ukraine, and it's something that hangs over us," Cumberbatch told Sky News on the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Cumberbatch, known for his roles in "Sherlock", "The Imitation Game" and "Doctor Strange", was wearing a round badge with the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag on the lapel of his jacket.

"We all need ... to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee safety and a haven here for people who are suffering," he said.

"Everyone needs to do as much as they can ... there's been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself."

Cumberbatch is up at the BAFTAs for the leading actor award for his portrayal of a 1920s rancher in "The Power of the Dog".

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 413 M - -
Net income 2022 39,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 385 M 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float -
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,50 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrel J. Harris President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.-40.43%385
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-14.51%35 192
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-2.96%20 797
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.59%8 659
SAIA, INC.-22.46%6 877
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-13.90%5 662