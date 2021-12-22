Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  YRC Worldwide Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    YRCW   US9842496070

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Biden holding meeting on supply chain issues

12/22/2021 | 05:04am EST
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the country's fight against COVID-19, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday is convening a meeting of U.S. officials and private sector companies, including FedEx, to talk about ongoing efforts to address supply chain disruptions.

Biden created a task force in June to address the issue, and the White House argues it has made "significant progress to alleviate bottlenecks that are rooted in the global pandemic."

Last month, Walmart Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon said a decision to extend port hours was having a positive impact on the flow of goods. Still, supply chain issues continue to affect many U.S. industries.

Reuters reported this week that candy makers, like retailers and farmers, have been slammed during COVID-19 with high commodity prices, labor shortages, and transportation and supply chain snarls, preventing them from fully cashing in on the holiday season.

Much of the shipping crunch resulted from the pandemic. Home-bound Americans with unspent travel and entertainment dollars and government stimulus checks splurged on everything from food and refrigerators to toys and exercise equipment. The demand for imports overwhelmed supply chains.

Biden, who is wrestling with U.S. inflation that recently hit a 31-year high, has taken measures to try to break such logjams, including unclogging ports and expanding trucker hours.

Wednesday's meeting will include the secretaries of Agriculture, Commerce, Labor and Transportation as well as National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Port Envoy John Porcari.

Also joining are the chief executives of FedEx, clothing retailer Gap Inc, Kansas-based trucking company Yellow Corp and the American Association of Port Authorities.

Biden has also sought investigations into excessive shipping fees and possible illegal conduct in oil and gas markets.

The White House said Wednesday fuel prices had dropped 12 cents a gallon on average to $3.30 since the recent peak last month, but added Biden "believes that they are too high, especially given that we are emerging from a once-in-a-century pandemic."

(Reporting by David Shepardson. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION 2.61% 251.95 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.30% 74.2 Delayed Quote.39.38%
THE GAP, INC. 2.94% 17.18 Delayed Quote.-17.34%
WALMART INC. 0.30% 139.62 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
WTI 0.23% 71.418 Delayed Quote.43.69%
YRC WORLDWIDE INC. 3.16% 11.75 End-of-day quote.165.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 094 M - -
Net income 2021 -74,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 603 M 603 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,75 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrel J. Harris President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.165.24%603
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.73.91%39 039
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.39.60%20 472
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.107.72%9 796
SAIA, INC.74.24%8 266
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.24.60%6 528