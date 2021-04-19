Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  YRC Worldwide Inc.
  News
  Summary
    YRCW

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

CORRECTION -- Yellow Corporation Bringing New Jobs to Irving, Texas & America

04/19/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on April 18, 2021 by Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL), please note that in the first and eighth paragraphs of the release, the recruiting event date should have read Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22 and not Tuesday, April 21 and Wednesday, April 22 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is recruiting employees for new positions in Irving, Texas. On Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22, Yellow will host a hiring event as the trucking company looks to fill jobs including: mechanics, local drivers, dock workers and linehaul drivers. Yellow intends to hire qualified individuals for more than 120 positions in Irving immediately with more positions opening nationwide.

Yellow is the second largest less-than-truckload carrier and the fifth largest transportation company in North America. Yellow’s 30,000 employees are based in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.

Yellow’s Irving hiring day is one of more than two dozen similar recruiting events taking place across America between now and July. By the end of 2021, Yellow aims to hire thousands of new employees nationwide with at least 1,500 of those positions earmarked for commercial drivers.

“Seventy percent of America’s freight moves on our nation’s highways, so it’s essential that the industry continue to ramp up hiring to keep the U.S. supply chain humming along,” said Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow.

“Yellow pays very competitive wages and offers outstanding healthcare benefits for employees,” said Mr. Hawkins. “For those with trucking experience or not, or folks looking for a new opportunity or needing to make a job change due to pandemic fallout, it’s an exciting time to build a career and a future at Yellow.”

In addition to the April 21-22 recruiting days, Yellow continues to sponsor its Dallas Driver Academy, which provides classroom and road training for those interested in careers as commercial drivers. For information on dates, please contact Yellow at (833) 475-8201.

“Hiring is our number one priority,” said Hawkins. “Our freight professionals serve as the economic lifeline to nearly every community in America. Transportation and trucking people are patriots.”

On Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22, Yellow’s recruiting event will take place at YRC Freight Irving, 200 Beltline Rd., Irving, Texas 75061 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM each day. Candidates will have the opportunity to interview with hiring managers and receive assistance with the applications and paperwork. No reservation is necessary.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.MyYellow.com, and click “Careers” in the top right.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts:Mike Kelley  
 913-696-6121 Heather Nauert
 mike.kelley@myyellow.com  heather.nauert@myyellow.com 
    
Investor Contact:Tony Carreño  
 913-696-6108  
 investor@myyellow.com   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
