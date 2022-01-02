Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. YRC Worldwide Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRCW   US9842496070

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dutch police disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Amsterdam

01/02/2022 | 02:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Riot police with batons and shields broke up a crowd of several thousand who had gathered in Amsterdam on Sunday to protest against COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccinations.

Public gatherings of more than two people are prohibited under restrictions imposed by the Netherlands in an effort to prevent the Omicron variant of the coronavirus overwhelming an already strained healthcare system.

At least 30 people were detained after scuffles, during which four officers were injured, police said in a statement.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema had issued an emergency ordinance, empowering police to clear the central Museum Square, after the protesters defied a ban on public gatherings.

The protesters, who mostly did not wear masks or abide by social distancing rules, ignored an order not to hold a march and walked along a main thoroughfare, playing music and holding yellow umbrellas in a sign of opposition to government measures.

The Netherlands went into a sudden lockdown on Dec. 19, with the government ordering the closure of all but essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places until at least Jan. 14.

(Reporting by Hilde Verweij; Writing by Anthony Deutsch Editing by Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
All news about YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
2021Gold slips to 1-week low as equities thrive; dollar dip contains losses
RE
2021Gold steadies as weaker dollar counters stronger yields, equities
RE
2021South Africans cling to Christmas cheer as Omicron spreads
RE
2021Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln
RE
2021Gold, banking stocks drive Australian shares up as Omicron worries ease
RE
2021Christmas supply-chain crisis has been averted, Biden and FedEx CEO declare
RE
2021Deep Yellow Identifies Prospective Zone at Omahola Project in Namibia
MT
2021Yellow Corporation Applauds Biden Administration Trucking Action Plan
GL
2021Yellow Corporation Applauds Biden Administration Trucking Action Plan
GL
2021Gold stalls in choppy trading as investors weigh Omicron impact
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 117 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 646 M 646 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,59 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrel J. Harris President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.0.00%646
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.83.62%41 218
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.49.58%21 465
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.116.50%10 431
SAIA, INC.86.41%8 844
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.32.94%6 822