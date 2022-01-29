Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. YRC Worldwide Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRCW   US9842496070

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong university covers up Tiananmen crackdown memorial slogan

01/29/2022 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers erect construction hoardings around a painted slogan commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A leading Hong Kong university on Saturday covered a painted slogan commemorating China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, the latest instance of a public June 4 memorial being removed in China-ruled Hong Kong.

A Reuters journalist saw about a dozen construction workers wearing yellow hard hats erect grey metal construction hoardings around a "martyrs slogan" painted across the length of the University of Hong Kong's (HKU) Swire bridge.

The slogan, painted in Chinese characters on the pavement, read: "The souls of the martyrs shall forever linger despite the cold-blooded massacre. The spark of democracy shall forever glow for the demise of evil."

Asked why the university, which took down a "Pillar of Shame" Tiananmen statue in December, covered the 20-character slogan, an HKU spokesperson said by email, "The University of Hong Kong regularly conducts maintenance works at various locations and facilities, with the above site being one such project."

For over three decades, it has been a tradition for students at HKU to repaint the slogan on the bridge before the anniversary of 1989 crackdown.

The fencing-off of the 20-metre (65-foot) long slogan is the latest step in Hong Kong involving memorials, people or organisations affiliated with the sensitive date and events to mark it.

Rights groups and witnesses say thousands may have been killed in the Beijing crackdown on students and democracy activists. Chinese officials have given a death toll of about 300.

The former British colony had long been the only place on Chinese soil where June 4 could be publicly remembered, unlike mainland China where it is a taboo topic and censored. For the past two years, however, authorities have barred an annual candlelight vigil, citing COVID-19.

In December, three local universities took down sculptures commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing in which hundreds, perhaps thousands of people were killed after Chinese troops fired upon civilians.

Authorities have been clamping down in Hong Kong under a national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 that some foreign governments, including the United States, say is being used to suppress civil society, jail democracy campaigners and silence dissent.

Authorities say the law has restored order and stability after massive street protests in 2019.

Several workers and security guards at the bridge site declined to comment on the work. Parts of the slogan that could not be surrounded by the nearly 2-meter (6 1/2-foot) high hoarding were overlaid with metal plates on the road.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by William Mallard)

By Jessie Pang


© Reuters 2022
All news about YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
03:39aHong Kong university covers up Tiananmen crackdown memorial slogan
RE
01/28Thousands mourn Vietnamese Zen master and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh
RE
01/28Ukrainian schools grapple with hoax bomb alerts amid Russia tension
RE
01/27South Africa's 2022 maize planting area seen down 5.3% due to heavy rains
RE
01/27Pace of sales growth slows at Dr. Martens, sinking shares 13%
RE
01/27IN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
01/26Three Elite Yellow Corporation Drivers Chosen for America's Road Team “The Best ..
GL
01/26Elton John has COVID, postpones U.S. tour dates
RE
01/25Taiwan family helps keep hand-made 'joss paper' tradition alive
RE
01/25Mirasol Resources Reports Initial Results From Drilling at Virginia Silver Project in A..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 112 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 487 M 487 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,50 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrel J. Harris President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.-24.54%487
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-18.11%32 891
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-6.12%19 754
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.32%8 585
SAIA, INC.-21.03%6 984
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-12.90%5 699