Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. YRC Worldwide Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRCW   US9842496070

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/24 10:07:56 am
6.225 USD   -0.08%
05/20DEEP YELLOW  : Set for Addition to MSCI Australia Micro Cap Index
MT
05/20BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC  : annual earnings release
05/20Every second counts as startups race to deliver fresh food
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Africa's 2020/2021 maize output seen up 7% on last season

05/24/2021 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A farmer inspects the soil ahead of planting at a maize field in Wesselsbron, a small maize farming town in the Free State province of South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African maize farmers are expected to harvest 7% more of the staple crop during the 2020/2021 season compared with the previous season, as yields are boosted by favourable weather, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) is expected to forecast the 2020/2021 maize crop at 16.413 million tonnes, up from the 15.300 million tonnes harvested last season, the average estimate of five traders and analysts showed.

The forecast is 2% higher than the CEC's April forecast of 16.095 million tonnes.

"Beneficial temperatures and growing conditions over the past few months sustained maturing and filling maize plants," said Riddermark Capital Grain Option Market Trader Warren Langridge.

With harvesting already taking place in some parts of the country, analysts are hopeful the 2020/2021 season will see very high yields.

"Our observations and feedback from farmers on the ground remain encouraging that we could have the second-largest maize crop on record in the 2020/2021 production season," said Agricultural Business Chamber chief economist Wandile Sihlobo.

The survey expects the crop to consist of around 9.131 million tonnes of white maize, used mainly for human consumption, and around 7.287 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly for animal feed.

The CEC will release its fourth production forecast for 2021 summer crops on May 27.

(Reporting by Akhona Matshoba. Editing by Tanisha Heiberg and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
05/20DEEP YELLOW  : Set for Addition to MSCI Australia Micro Cap Index
MT
05/20BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC  : annual earnings release
05/20Every second counts as startups race to deliver fresh food
RE
05/19U.S. wheat, soybeans plunge on fund selling; corn flat
RE
05/19U.S. wheat, corn, soybeans plunge on fund selling
RE
05/18Corn dips after two-day gain, tightening supplies limit losses
RE
05/18Corn edges lower, China demand and global supply fears cap losses
RE
05/17Italy shortens COVID curfew, eases other restrictions
RE
05/17Yellow Expands Sales Verticals
GL
05/17Brazil bus company Itapemirim braves long odds to launch airline
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 035 M - -
Net income 2021 -89,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 318 M 318 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 6,23 $
Spread / Highest target 92,6%
Spread / Average Target 92,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 92,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrel J. Harris President
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.40.63%318
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.34.72%30 492
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.24.91%18 037
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.69.71%8 601
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.24.18%6 423
SAIA, INC.26.20%5 960