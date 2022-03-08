Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. YRC Worldwide Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRCW   US9842496070

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Soldiers defending Ukraine's Odessa give flowers for Women's Day

03/08/2022 | 09:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A barricade made of sandbags is seen in central Odessa

ODESSA (Reuters) - They fear a Russian attack is imminent, but soldiers in Ukraine's Odessa took time to buy friends and family flowers for Women's Day on Tuesday even though life in the Black Sea port has been turned upside down.

"I bought flowers, oddly enough, for my mother-in-law and my wife to congratulate them on March 8," said Yuriy, a reservist in Ukraine's Territorial Defence forces, speaking by a street stall selling pots of brightly coloured hyacinths and cyclamen, and bunches of tulips.

"War or no war, our women need to be protected, loved and respected."

Odessa is home to one million people and its port is crucial to Ukraine's economy. Locals have been filling bags with sand on the beach to build barriers in the historic city and taking part in weapons training, amid mounting dread of an attack as Russian forces move through Ukraine.

Pentagon officials said on Monday that the city of Kherson, some 145 km (90 miles) east of Odessa, has been taken by Russian troops and Ukraine Maritime Administration officials said heavy fighting has reached the town of Mykolaiv, between Odessa and Kherson.

Soldier Dmitriy clutched pink and yellow tulips which he had bought his fellow female soldiers.

"They [women] also serve (in the army), they also protect our country, they also help us, they bring positivity... we must always remember them."

International Women's Day aims to recognize the achievements of women and highlight the campaign for gender equality. It has a long tradition in eastern European countries and across the former Soviet Union, where men often mark the day by buying flowers or gifts for women.

Flower vendor Alena tied a bouquet of blue and yellow tulips, the national colours of Ukraine.

"I made it for peace, for peace everywhere," she said.

(Reporting by Alexandros Avramidis; Writing by Deborah Kyvrikosaios; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
03/07Deep Yellow Starts Follow-up Drilling at Omahola Project in Namibia
MT
03/07More than 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled to Central Europe, UN says
RE
03/07Stella McCartney nods to Ukraine crisis with Lennon's anti-war song at winter show
RE
03/07Queen meets Canadian PM in first in-person meeting since catching COVID
RE
03/07Queen meets Canadian PM in first in-person meeting since catching COVID
RE
03/06More than 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
RE
03/06More than 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
RE
03/06Pope Francis says 'rivers of blood' flowing in Ukraine war
RE
03/04MESSAGE IN AN AID PACKAGE : Italian girl sends hope to Ukrainian children
RE
03/04Taiwan's Manufacturing Sector in 'Green' for Fourth Straight Month in January
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 412 M - -
Net income 2022 39,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 403 M 403 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,84 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 91,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrel J. Harris President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.-37.73%403
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-15.73%34 690
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-2.18%20 965
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.25%8 865
SAIA, INC.-27.16%6 458
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-14.47%5 711