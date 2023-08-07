Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. trucking firm Yellow Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, burdened with a heavy debt load after a series of mergers and following tense contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union. (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York, Priyamvada C in Bengaluru, Siddharth Cavale in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
U.S. trucking firm Yellow files for bankruptcy after loading up on debt
Yesterday at 11:08 pm
