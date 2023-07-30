The company sent out notices to customers and employees saying it was ceasing all operations at midday Sunday, the report added.
|US trucking company Yellow shuts down operations -WSJ
|RE
|Jul. 28
|Trucking firm Yellow cuts jobs - WSJ
|RE
(Reuters) - Yellow, one of the oldest and biggest U.S. trucking businesses, shut down on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
