YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YRC Freight and Reddaway Recognized as 2020 Carriers of the Year by GlobalTranz

03/05/2021 | 08:45am EST
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) – GlobalTranz has awarded two 2020 Carrier of the Year honors to Yellow companies: YRC Freight, Cross-Border LTL and Reddaway, Western Regional LTL.

GlobalTranz, a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal transportation management system products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers, presented its carrier awards based on financial performance, technological innovation, collaboration, customer service, growth and overall excellence.

“It’s pretty incredible for a leading logistics provider to recognize the Company’s customer service and financial performance in 2020, one of the most challenging business climates,” said Jason Bergman, Chief Commercial Officer. “A huge ‘congratulations’ for the Carrier of the Year, Cross-Border LTL and Carrier of the Year, Western Regional LTL go out to the YRC Freight and Reddaway employees whose dedication, hard work and customer-obsessed focus on getting the job done are the reason we achieve such third-party recognition.”

To learn more about Yellow and the capabilities across its super-regional network and five brands – YRC Freight, Reddaway, Holland, New Penn and HNRY Logistics – please visit https://www.myyellow.com.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts:Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@myellow.com 		Heather Nauert
heather.nauert@myellow.com 
   
Investor Contact:Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
investor@myyellow.com 		 

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 820 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 895 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -60,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 307 M 307 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 94,5%
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 6,00 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Thomas Joseph O'Connor Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.35.44%307
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-0.96%134 689
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.48%77 725
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION2.99%61 645
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.77%47 075
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN1.57%18 289
