  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. YRC Worldwide Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRCW   US9842496070

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  04-12
4.760 USD   +3.70%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Yellow : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

04/14/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Harris Darrel
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Yellow Corp [YELL] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President and COO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
10990 ROE AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
OVERLAND PARK KS 66211
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-14 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Harris Darrel
10990 ROE AVENUE

OVERLAND PARK, KS66211

President and COO
Signatures
Purvi Shah, Attorney-in-Fact for Darrel Harris 2022-04-14
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) On April 13, 2022, 45,871 of Mr. Harris' restricted stock units ("RSUs"), granted on April 13, 2021, vested. On April 13, 2022, 20,344 of the 45,871 shares underlying these newly-vested RSUs were surrendered to satisfy the tax withholding obligation triggered upon the April 13th vesting. The surrender of shares is the Company's default process for paying tax withholding obligations triggered upon the vesting of RSUs.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Yellow Corporation published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 17:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
