Yellow Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers customers a range of transportation services. The Company has logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. The Company offers a full range of services for the transportation of industrial, commercial and retail goods, primarily through the operation of owned or leased equipment in its North American ground distribution network. The Company's transportation services are provided for various categories of goods, which may include (among others) apparel, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood and other manufactured products or components. The Company provides both LTL services, which combine shipments from multiple customers on a single trailer, and truckload services.