Yellow Corporation Bringing New Jobs to Hagerstown, MD & America

04/16/2021 | 11:56am EDT
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is recruiting employees for new positions in Hagerstown, MD. On Saturday, April 17th Yellow will host a hiring event as the trucking company looks to fill a wide range of jobs: local drivers, dock workers and linehaul drivers. Yellow intends to hire qualified individuals for as many as 50 jobs in Hagerstown immediately with more positions opening nationwide.

Yellow is the second largest less-than-truckload carrier and the fifth largest transportation company in North America. Yellow’s 30,000 employees are based in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.

Yellow’s Hagerstown hiring day is one of more than two dozen similar recruiting events taking place across America between now and July. By the end of 2021, Yellow aims to hire thousands of new employees nationwide with at least 1,500 of those positions earmarked for commercial drivers.

“Seventy percent of America’s freight moves on our nation’s highways, so it’s essential that the industry continue to ramp up hiring to keep the U.S.supply chain humming along,” said Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow.

“Yellow pays very competitive wages and offers outstanding healthcare benefits for employees,” said Mr. Hawkins. “For those with trucking experience or not, or folks looking for a new opportunity or needing to make a job change due to pandemic fallout, it’s an exciting time to build a career and a future at Yellow.”

In addition to the April 17th recruiting day, Yellow continues to sponsor its Hagerstown Driver Academy, which provides classroom and road training for those interested in careers as commercial drivers.

“Hiring is our number one priority,” said Hawkins. “Our freight professionals serve as the economic lifeline to nearly every community in America. Transportation and trucking people are patriots.”

On Saturday, April 17th, Yellow’s recruiting event will take place at our Hagerstown Terminal, 311 East Oak Ridge Drive, Hagerstown, MD from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Candidates will have the opportunity to interview with hiring managers and receive assistance with the applications and paperwork. No reservation is necessary.

Yellow regularly sponsors its Hagerstown Driving Academy for qualified candidates who are interested in obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) tuition-free. For information on dates, please contact Yellow at (833) 475-8201.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.MyYellow.com, and click “Careers” in the top right.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts:Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@myyellow.com		Heather Nauert
heather.nauert@myyellow.com
   
Investor Contact:Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
investor@myyellow.com		 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 812 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 468 M 468 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 9,12 $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Thomas Joseph O'Connor Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.105.87%468
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.27.01%29 245
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.23.81%17 946
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.45.99%6 943
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.29.18%6 682
SAIA, INC.31.85%6 309
