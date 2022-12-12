Advanced search
    YRCW   US9842496070

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-12-08
2.940 USD   +4.26%
Yellow Corporation Names Annlea Rumfola Chief Information Officer

12/12/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Veteran technology leader will focus on creating new tools and leveraging the One Yellow Operating Platform.

Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announces the appointment of Annlea Rumfola as its new Chief Information Officer. She will oversee all information technology teams, systems, processes and support functions at Yellow, reporting directly to CEO Darren Hawkins.

Rumfola will step into the CIO role on Jan. 3, 2023. Current CIO Jason Ringgenberg is retiring after serving in that position since 2017.

Rumfola brings an extensive background in technology leadership from Cardinal Health Inc., where she most recently served as senior vice president of information technology for the health care company’s medical segment. Her 30-year career at Cardinal Health included numerous leadership positions with increasing responsibilities on the tech side.

“Annlea has a tremendous amount of experience integrating technology into a single platform, which we have successfully done at Yellow,” Hawkins said. “She understands the complexity and advantages of these alignments, and we are excited to have her lead our technology team at this important stage for our company.”  

After a long career in the health care industry, Rumfola said the CIO position at Yellow appealed to her because of the important role that trucking serves in supporting supply chains and “how critical it is to the backbone of our nation’s economy.” She is also impressed by Yellow’s transition to its One Operating Technology platform, and said she looks forward to working with the team to identify new opportunities to innovate and better serve Yellow’s customers with new technology tools and data.

“I’m excited about the opportunities that our investment into the One Yellow operating platform over the past few years gives us, and how that will allow us to drive future growth,” she said.

More About Annlea Rumfola

Prior to her role as SVP of IT for the Medical segment, Rumfola has held several technology leadership positions over three decades at Cardinal Health, including SVP of IT for the Pharmaceutical segment. Rumfola was instrumental in modernizing platforms in the Pharmaceutical segment, using technologies like SAP, Manhattan and Salesforce. She also held roles providing IT leadership for several business units, including Pharmaceutical Distribution, Nuclear Pharmacy Services and Enterprise Customer and Sales functions. Prior to these IT experiences, Rumfola spent over 10 years in the Supply Chain group for Pharmaceutical Distribution in many functions, including brand/generic purchasing, supplier relations, inventory management and core database management.

Rumfola earned her bachelor’s degree in productions and operations management science from State University of New York at Geneseo. She holds an MBA from Ashland University. 

About Yellow Corp.

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

To learn more about Yellow and our services, visit myyellow.com.

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@myyellow.com
   
  Heather Nauert
heather.nauert@myyellow.com
   
Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
investor@myyellow.com

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 294 M - -
Net income 2022 46,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 152 M 152 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,94 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
Managers and Directors
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrel J. Harris President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.-76.65%152
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-18.46%32 286
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-12.93%18 428
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.09%9 070
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-6.04%6 043
SAIA, INC.-32.26%6 026