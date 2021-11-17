Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. YRC Worldwide Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRCW   US9842496070

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yellow Corporation Names New Board Member

11/17/2021 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Javier Evans Joins with 40+ Years of HR, Leadership and Diversity Professional Experience

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) has appointed Javier Evans to its Board of Directors, effective Nov. 9, 2021. As a board member, Evans will serve on the Compensation Committee.

Evans has more than four decades of HR and leadership expertise across financial and professional services industries. Currently, he serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Operations and Services Officer for Sterling National Bank, where he’s responsible for transforming core operations to support key lines of business to drive growth. Leading the newly created business unit, Evans is focused on efficiency, agility and automation in the operations and service channels for commercial and consumer lending, BaaS and consumer banking client services. Previously, he served as Sterling National Bank’s Chief HR Officer.

“With his depth of experience in human resources leadership and diversity and inclusion, Javier Evans is a tremendous new asset on our Board of Directors,” said Matt Doheny, Board of Directors Chairman. “We look forward to insights gained from his leadership and depth of professional experience as we continue our journey to one Company – Yellow.”

He is an active community volunteer, serving as a board member for the YMCA of Long Island and United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island and a trustee for Education Africa, a nonprofit organization that assists disadvantaged South Africans in obtaining a quality, relevant education. Also, Evans is a member of the National Association for African Americans in HR and the Society for Human Resources Management. In 2010, the National Eagle Leadership Institute recognized Evans for his leadership of diversity initiatives at HSBC Bank.

Evans graduated from Saint John’s University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and received a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management, the National Black MBA Association and Labor Relations from the New York Institute of Technology.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley Heather Nauert
  913-696-6121 heather.nauert@myyellow.com
  mike.kelley@myyellow.com  
     
Investor Contact: Tony Carreño  
  913-696-6108  
  investor@myyellow.com  


All news about YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
10:52aYellow Corporation Names New Board Member
GL
06:28aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Mixed as -2-
DJ
06:14aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Muted Ahead of Target, Lowe's Earnings
DJ
11/16EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Caution Likely as Traders Monitor Biden-Xi Summit
DJ
11/12Yellow Corporation Earns 2022 Military Friendly® Employer Designation and NDTA Pathfind..
GL
11/12Yellow Corporation Earns 2022 Military Friendly® Employer Designation and NDTA Pathfind..
GL
11/12TRACKINSIGHT : Gold regains its inflation hedge glory
TI
11/12YELLOW CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
11/12Yellow Corporation Appoints Javier Evans to the Board
CI
11/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks on Track -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 092 M - -
Net income 2021 -74,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 730 M 730 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
YRC Worldwide Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YRC WORLDWIDE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,23 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrel J. Harris President
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.221.22%662
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.85.14%41 367
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.47.43%20 935
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.113.58%10 404
SAIA, INC.97.91%9 021
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.33.48%6 844