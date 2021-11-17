Yellow Corporation Names New Board Member

Javier Evans Joins with 40+ Years of HR, Leadership and Diversity Professional Experience

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) has appointed Javier Evans to its Board of Directors, effective Nov. 9, 2021. As a board member, Evans will serve on the Compensation Committee.



Evans has more than four decades of HR and leadership expertise across financial and professional services industries. Currently, he serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Operations and Services Officer for Sterling National Bank, where he’s responsible for transforming core operations to support key lines of business to drive growth. Leading the newly created business unit, Evans is focused on efficiency, agility and automation in the operations and service channels for commercial and consumer lending, BaaS and consumer banking client services. Previously, he served as Sterling National Bank’s Chief HR Officer.

“With his depth of experience in human resources leadership and diversity and inclusion, Javier Evans is a tremendous new asset on our Board of Directors,” said Matt Doheny, Board of Directors Chairman. “We look forward to insights gained from his leadership and depth of professional experience as we continue our journey to one Company – Yellow.”

He is an active community volunteer, serving as a board member for the YMCA of Long Island and United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island and a trustee for Education Africa, a nonprofit organization that assists disadvantaged South Africans in obtaining a quality, relevant education. Also, Evans is a member of the National Association for African Americans in HR and the Society for Human Resources Management. In 2010, the National Eagle Leadership Institute recognized Evans for his leadership of diversity initiatives at HSBC Bank.

Evans graduated from Saint John’s University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and received a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management, the National Black MBA Association and Labor Relations from the New York Institute of Technology.

