    YRCW   US9842496070

YRC WORLDWIDE INC.

(YRCW)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-11-01
4.080 USD   -8.72%
11:01aYellow Corporation Recognized as Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation
GL
11:00aYellow Corporation Recognized as Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation
AQ
11/02Yrc : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Yellow Corporation Recognized as Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

11/03/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Less-than-truckload carrier receives honor for the fifth straight year from the Women In Trucking Association.

Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is proud to announce it has been honored again in the Women In Trucking Association’s annual list of “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that Women In Trucking (WIT) has awarded Yellow with this designation.

“This is such a tremendous honor to be recognized again by the Women In Trucking Association, which has been such a great partner for us,” said Patrice Brown, Yellow’s vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. “We have continued to work hard to create an empowering, supportive culture for women, and we’re proud of the many women who have leadership roles at Yellow and are helping to guide us to a brighter future, whether it’s behind the wheel, in our terminals or in the corporate office.”  

Women In Trucking recognizes companies in the trucking industry that foster gender diversity, while also offering competitive compensation and benefits, flexible work/life balance, and professional development and career advancement opportunities. The “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation” award was established to support and advance WIT’s mission to encourage the employment of women in trucking, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles they may face in the industry.

For the past several years, Yellow has championed initiatives to attract, develop and retain women in the transportation industry through targeted recruiting, developmental programming, sponsoring conference attendance, and other professional development opportunities. That includes a strong presence and collaboration with organizations like WIT and the American Trucking Association’s new initiative, Women in Motion. Together, we are creating a community of support, enrichment and engagement for all women in the trucking industry.

To learn more about Yellow’s culture and to view current job openings, please visit our Careers page on myyellow.com.

About Yellow Corp.

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

To learn more about Yellow and our services, visit myyellow.com.

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@myyellow.com
   
  Heather Nauert
heather.nauert@myyellow.com
   
Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
investor@myyellow.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 323 M - -
Net income 2022 79,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Managers and Directors
Darren D. Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrel J. Harris President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel L. Olivier Chief Financial Officer
Matthew A. Doheny Chairman
Jason T. Ringgenberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YRC WORLDWIDE INC.-67.59%211
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-27.34%29 105
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-17.99%17 401
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.72%8 006
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-15.13%5 458
SAIA, INC.-40.83%5 263