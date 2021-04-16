Log in
Yellow Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04/16/2021 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss first quarter 2021 results. The financial results will be released the same day, May 5, 2021, after the market close.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact:Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
investor@myyellow.com
  
Media Contact:Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@myyellow.com

Heather Nauert
heather.nauert@myyellow.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
