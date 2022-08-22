Yellow Driver Alphonso Lewis Finishes Third in 5-Axle Class of National Truck Driving Championships

Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announces that one of its professional drivers rose to the top 5 final runoff at the 2022 National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) in Indianapolis this past week.

Alphonso Lewis of Montgomery, Ala., advanced to the finals of the 5-axle class, finishing in third place.

“It’s always great when you come to nationals,” Lewis said. “You’re competing against 400-some state champions. So just to make it to this stage is a great opportunity.”

Lewis is no stranger to competing in the National Truck Driving Championships. He was named NTDC’s Grand Champion in 2007. He has placed first in the Alabama Truck Driving Championships six times, earning the title of State Grand Champion in 2005. He is also an America’s Road Team Captain.

“We are extremely proud of Alphonso, as well as all 18 of our drivers who competed in this year’s National Truck Driving Championships,” said Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins. “They are outstanding leaders and professional drivers, committed to safety and dedicated to the highest level of customer service. Advancing all the way to compete with other great drivers in Indianapolis is a testament to their discipline, focus on safety and putting in countless hours to reach their full potential.”

Often referred to as “the Super Bowl of Safety,” the NTDC is sponsored by the American Trucking Associations, and brings together the “best of the best” drivers and their families for a week of competition, safety superiority, pride and comradery. The Aug. 15-19 Indianapolis event was the first NTDC since 2019, after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After two years, it’s just so great to be back here in person,” Lewis said.

