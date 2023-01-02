Yellow : Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022

The information in this presentation is summary in nature and may not contain all information that is important to you. The Recipient acknowledges and agrees that (i) no representation or warranty regarding the material contained in this presentation is made by Yellow Corporation (the "Company" or "we") or any of its affiliates and (ii) that the Company and its affiliates have no obligation to update or supplement this presentation or otherwise provide additional information. This presentation is for discussion and reference purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other property.
Yellow At a Glance
P R E M I U M L T L T R A N S P O R T A T I O N & L O G I S T I C S S E R V I C E S P R O V I D E R
2nd
5th
$5.1
17.2
~32,000
309
~14,200
~42,000
largest
largest
billion
million
LTL Network in
Trucking
2021 Revenue
2021 Shipments
Employees
Terminals
Tractors
Trailers
North America
Company in
North America
Enterprise Transformation
Roadmap to One Yellow
Simplify Sales Team
Streamline enterprise-wide sales team to provide customers a single point of contact for all brands
Realign Operational Leadership Structure
Operational realignment and reporting structure to create new efficiencies and operational areas to support the network
Holdco renamed Yellow Corporation
Formally changed the YRC Worldwide holding company name to Yellow Corporation in anticipation of a company-wide rebrand to Yellow
One Technology Platform
Transition operating companies to one technology platform
Network Optimization
Integration to one network, creating a common enterprise platform to strengthen asset and network efficiencies while enhancing service in the 1, 2 & 3-day lanes nationwide
Super-Regional Carrier
Go-to-market strategy as One Yellow. Provide customers with choice, simplicity, speed, visibility, reliability and value under one united brand
Pre-Transformation
Super-Regional Carrier
Integrated nationwide LTL service
Legend
YELLOW Service Centers
Border Gateway
Network Optimization Phase One
Integrated 89 legacy YRC Freight and Reddaway terminals
in the Western U.S. in phase one of the network optimization
Phase one implemented in September and is expected to enhance service in more than 4,600 zip codes
Will apply lessons learned during the rest of the transformation
Phase two in the Northeast and Midwest and phase three in the Southeast and Central U.S.
The transformation of the entire network expected to be completed around the end of
2022
•
YRC Freight Terminals
•
Reddaway Terminals
