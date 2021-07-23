Zhengzhou floods serve China's urban planners deadly warning

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - The catastrophic floods that
struck the central city of Zhengzhou during the past week have
given China's urban planners a foretaste of future disasters as
climate experts reckon the country had better learn to live with
record-breaking rainfall.
Official data shows about 98% of China's 654 major cities
are vulnerable to flooding and waterlogging, with rapid growth
in recent decades creating urban sprawls that covered
floodplains with impermeable concrete.
At least 51 people were killed in Zhengzhou, many of them
drowning in a subway system as the deluge on July 20 dumped
800-900 millimetres of rainfall in what was described by Chinese
media as a "once in a thousand year" event.
"We can't verify whether this is 'once in a thousand years',
said Zhou Jinfeng, Secretary-General of the China Biodiversity
Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF), a
non-government group.
"But because of global climate change, the rainfall
statistics will continue to break new records in the future."
Almost two-thirds of China's 1.4 billion people live in
cities compared with a third two decades ago, and coping with
future calamities will depend on building infrastructure, most
notably flood prevention and drainage systems, experts say.
Currently, many cities rely on the height and strength of
dykes as a first line of defence.
"We know these big events are going to come along, and just
don't know when," James Griffiths, a hydrologist at New
Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research,
said.
"City planners need to consider the hydrology of the larger
landscape - floodplains and natural basins - when they design
new cities, and ensure that the drainage network can continue to
utilise such areas when the big rains arrive."
China published a policy report this month listing some of
the measures taken to mitigate risks. More than 6,700 reservoirs
were reinforced and there were plans for drainage infrastructure
at 53 flood-prone sites along the Yangtze, the country's biggest
river.
SPONGE CITIES
Located just south of the Yellow river, Zhengzhou is one of
hundreds of cities that need to be retrofitted with flood-proof
infrastructure.
In Zhengzhou in the last few days, China has relied on the
giant South-North Water Diversion Project to try to ease flood
pressures.
It frequently uses giant dams along flood-prone rivers like
the Yangtze and the Yellow to try to regulate water flows and
minimise flood peaks.
But China has also been looking for more natural, low-impact
solutions to solve its growing flood vulnerability.
China launched a programme in 2015 to create "sponge cities"
that could safely retain and drain more rainwater.
The first phase covered 30 cities across the country,
including Hebi, 150 kilometres (93 miles) from Zhengzhou.
Among the potential technological solutions were permeable
asphalt and pavements, and cities were also encouraged to expand
green spaces, build ponds and restore wetlands to take on
surplus water.
Faith Chan, associate professor with the School of
Geographical Sciences at the University of Nottingham Ningbo,
said "sponge city" measures are designed to cope with around
180-200 millimetres of rain over 24 hours, and would have been
powerless against the downpour of biblical proportions that
swamped Zhengzhou.
Zhou of CBCGDF said in a blog post that practical measures
such as waterproofing subway systems needed to be backed up by
fundamental changes in how cities are designed, noting that the
challenges will get harder in the coming years.
"We hope this will serve as an important warning and ring an
alarm bell for our industries and government departments to take
action quickly, to change quickly, and prevent this kind of
disaster from happening again."
