GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982 International: 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203 Canada Toll Free: 18556699657 Hong Kong: 852-301-84992

Upon dialing-in, participants should ask to be joined into the YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. call.

The replay will be accessible through August 2, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658 Access Code: 8524425

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.ysbiopharm.com/.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other virus infections. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Robin Yang

Partner, ICR, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 537-4035

Email: YSBiopharma.IR@icrinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ys-biopharma-to-report-financial-results-for-fiscal-year-2023-on-july-26-2023-301883129.html

SOURCE YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.