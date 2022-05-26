YTL Hospitality REIT : 9-Month Revenue Grows 9% to RM257 Million (US$59 Million) & Distributable Income Increases to RM54 Million (US$12 Million)

Kuala Lumpur, Thursday 26 May 2022 - YTL Hospitality REIT recorded higher revenue of RM257.4 million (US$58.6 mn) for the 9 months ended 31 March 2022, an 8.7% increase compared to RM236.9 million (US$54.0 mn) for the previous corresponding 9 months ended 31 March 2021.

Net property income (NPI) grew 5.0% to RM158.1 million (US$36.0 mn) for the period under review compared to RM150.6 million (US$34.3 mn) for the same period last year, whilst income available for distribution increased 1.2% to RM53.9 million (US$12.3 mn) this year over RM53.3 million (US$12.1 mn) last year.

Tan Sri (Sir) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, Executive Chairman of Pintar Projek Sdn Bhd, the Manager of YTL Hospitality REIT, said, "The Trust's revenue and NPI increased during the current financial period due to the participation of the Australian portfolio in the government isolation group business programme as well as the success of cost-saving efforts, whilst revenue and NPI for the Malaysian and Japanese assets approximated results of the same period last year.

"The Group's EBITDA increased by 9.1% to RM86.8 million (US$19.8 mn) for the current period compared to RM79.5 million (US$18.1 mn) for the same period last year."

Comparison with Preceding Year Corresponding Period