    YTLREIT   MYL5109TO002

YTL HOSPITALITY REIT

(YTLREIT)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  05-24
0.9550 MYR   +0.53%
06:40aYTL HOSPITALITY REIT : 9-Month Revenue Grows 9% to RM257 Million (US$59 Million) & Distributable Income Increases to RM54 Million (US$12 Million)
PU
02/25YTL Hospitality REIT Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q2
MT
02/24YTL Hospitality REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
YTL Hospitality REIT : 9-Month Revenue Grows 9% to RM257 Million (US$59 Million) & Distributable Income Increases to RM54 Million (US$12 Million)

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Kuala Lumpur, Thursday 26 May 2022 - YTL Hospitality REIT recorded higher revenue of RM257.4 million (US$58.6 mn) for the 9 months ended 31 March 2022, an 8.7% increase compared to RM236.9 million (US$54.0 mn) for the previous corresponding 9 months ended 31 March 2021.

Net property income (NPI) grew 5.0% to RM158.1 million (US$36.0 mn) for the period under review compared to RM150.6 million (US$34.3 mn) for the same period last year, whilst income available for distribution increased 1.2% to RM53.9 million (US$12.3 mn) this year over RM53.3 million (US$12.1 mn) last year.

Tan Sri (Sir) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, Executive Chairman of Pintar Projek Sdn Bhd, the Manager of YTL Hospitality REIT, said, "The Trust's revenue and NPI increased during the current financial period due to the participation of the Australian portfolio in the government isolation group business programme as well as the success of cost-saving efforts, whilst revenue and NPI for the Malaysian and Japanese assets approximated results of the same period last year.

"The Group's EBITDA increased by 9.1% to RM86.8 million (US$19.8 mn) for the current period compared to RM79.5 million (US$18.1 mn) for the same period last year."

Comparison with Preceding Year Corresponding Period

9 months ended
31.3.2022
RM '000 		9 months ended
31.3.2021
RM '000
Variance
Revenue 257,440 236,886 +9%
NPI 158,058 150,552 +5%
Income available for distribution 53,931 53,293 +1%

Disclaimer

YTL Hospitality REIT published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 358 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net income 2022 80,7 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 975 M 449 M 449 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 1 628 M 370 M 370 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 8,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,4%
Managers and Directors
Seok Kah Yeoh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sock Ping Yeoh Executive Chairman
Ahmad Fuaad bin Mohamad Dahalan Independent Non-Executive Director
Guan Cheong Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Zainal Abdin bin Ahmad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YTL HOSPITALITY REIT3.80%370
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-1.46%28 572
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.11.27%13 831
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-6.29%11 301
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-8.49%4 586
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-10.75%3 932