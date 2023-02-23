YTL Hospitality REIT : Half-Year Revenue Increases 35% to RM242 Million & Distributable Income increases 62% to RM58 Million

Kuala Lumpur, Thursday 23 February 2023

YTL Hospitality REIT's revenue increased 35% to RM242.4 million for the 6 months ended 31 December 2022 compared to RM179.9 million for the previous corresponding 6 months ended 31 December 2021.

Net property income (NPI) increased 10% to RM124.4 million for the half-year under review compared to RM113.5 million recorded in the same period last year. Income available for distribution grew 62% to RM57.9 million for the current period over RM35.7 million last year.

Tan Sri (Sir) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, Executive Chairman of Pintar Projek Sdn Bhd, the Manager of YTL Hospitality REIT, said, "In our hotels segment, the performance of the Australian properties improved as a result of the reopening of Australia's international borders in the beginning of 2022 which revived the demand from corporate and leisure markets. As for our property rental segment, revenue and NPI from the Malaysian and Japanese properties approximated that of the same period last year".

Comparison with preceding year