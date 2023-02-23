Advanced search
    YTLREIT   MYL5109TO002

YTL HOSPITALITY REIT

(YTLREIT)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-02-21
1.010 MYR   +1.51%
05:33aYtl Hospitality Reit : Half-Year Revenue Increases 35% to RM242 Million & Distributable Income increases 62% to RM58 Million
PU
2022YTL Hospitality REIT Announces the Appointment of AU WEI LIEN as Independent and Non Executive Director
CI
2022YTL Hospitality REIT Announces Appointment of YEOH KEONG SHYAN as Alternate Director
CI
YTL Hospitality REIT : Half-Year Revenue Increases 35% to RM242 Million & Distributable Income increases 62% to RM58 Million

02/23/2023 | 05:33am EST
Kuala Lumpur, Thursday 23 February 2023

YTL Hospitality REIT's revenue increased 35% to RM242.4 million for the 6 months ended 31 December 2022 compared to RM179.9 million for the previous corresponding 6 months ended 31 December 2021.

Net property income (NPI) increased 10% to RM124.4 million for the half-year under review compared to RM113.5 million recorded in the same period last year. Income available for distribution grew 62% to RM57.9 million for the current period over RM35.7 million last year.

Tan Sri (Sir) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, Executive Chairman of Pintar Projek Sdn Bhd, the Manager of YTL Hospitality REIT, said, "In our hotels segment, the performance of the Australian properties improved as a result of the reopening of Australia's international borders in the beginning of 2022 which revived the demand from corporate and leisure markets. As for our property rental segment, revenue and NPI from the Malaysian and Japanese properties approximated that of the same period last year".

Comparison with preceding year

6 months ended
31.12.2022
RM million 		6 months ended
31.12.2021
RM million
Variance
Revenue 242.4 179.9 +35%
NPI 124.4 113.5 +10%
Distributable income 57.9 35.7 +62%

Attachments

Disclaimer

YTL Hospitality REIT published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 395 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
Net income 2023 72,4 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2023 1 939 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 8,02%
Capitalization 1 721 M 387 M 387 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,27x
EV / Sales 2024 8,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,8%
Managers and Directors
Seok Kah Yeoh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sock Ping Yeoh Executive Chairman
Ahmad Fuaad bin Mohamad Dahalan Independent Non-Executive Director
Guan Cheong Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Zainal Abdin bin Ahmad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YTL HOSPITALITY REIT9.78%387
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.3.27%34 597
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.0.83%13 599
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.5.86%12 185
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.8.41%4 833
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.5.26%3 798