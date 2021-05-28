Log in
    YTLREIT   MYL5109TO002

YTL HOSPITALITY REIT

(YTLREIT)
YTL Hospitality REIT : Registers 3rd Quarter Revenue of RM79 Million & Distributable Income of RM19 Million

05/28/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Kuala Lumpur, Friday 28 May 2021

YTL Hospitality REIT recorded revenue of RM79.0 million for the current quarter ended 31 March 2021 compared to RM78.8 million for the previous quarter ended 31 December 2020. Net property income stood at RM48.4 million for the current quarter compared to RM49.1 million last quarter, whilst income available for distribution increased to RM19.0 million for the quarter under review compared to RM17.4 million for the last quarter.

Tan Sri Dato' (Dr) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, KBE, CBE, FICE, Executive Chairman of Pintar Projek Sdn Bhd, the Manager of YTL Hospitality REIT, said, 'Revenue from the hotel segment for the current quarter approximated that of the preceding quarter due mainly to the participation of the hotels in our Australian portfolio in the government isolation group business. However, the decrease in the net property income from the Australian properties was due to the cessation of government subsidies for the Brisbane Marriott from October 2020 onwards.

'In our property rental segment, revenue and net property income from the Malaysian and Japanese properties for the current quarter ended 31 March 2021 remained relatively consistent with the previous quarter ended 31 December 2020.'

Disclaimer

YTL Hospitality REIT published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 10:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 333 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net income 2021 73,9 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 896 M 458 M 458 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 1 423 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,98x
EV / Sales 2022 8,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,01 MYR
Last Close Price 0,84 MYR
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seok Kah Yeoh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sock Ping Yeoh Executive Chairman
Ahmad Fuaad bin Mohamad Dahalan Independent Non-Executive Director
Guan Cheong Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Zainal Abdin bin Ahmad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YTL HOSPITALITY REIT-8.24%344
VICI PROPERTIES INC.21.10%16 584
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.17.09%12 095
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.8.77%10 736
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC13.58%5 453
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.23.27%4 999