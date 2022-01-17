YTL Power International Berhad : 2021 AGM Minutes

YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD [Company No. 199601034332 (406684-H)] (Incorporated in Malaysia) MINUTES OF THE TWENTY-FIFTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM"/the "Meeting") OF THE COMPANY CONDUCTED ON A FULLY VIRTUAL BASIS THROUGH LIVE STREAMING, ONLINE REMOTE PARTICIPATION AND VOTING ("RPV") VIA TIIH ONLINE SYSTEM AT https://tiih.com.my("TIIH Online") ON TUESDAY, THE 7TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2021 AT 9.38 A.M. Present : Tan Sri (Sir) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping - Executive Chairman & member Dato' Yeoh Seok Hong - Managing Director & member Tan Sri Ismail Bin Adam - Director Datuk Seri Long See Wool - Director Datuk Loo Took Gee - Director Dato' Yeoh Seok Kian - Director & member Dato' Yeoh Soo Min - Director & member Dato' Sri Michael Yeoh Sock Siong - Director Dato' Yeoh Soo Keng - Director & member Dato' Mark Yeoh Seok Kah - Director & member Tuan Syed Abdullah Bin Syed Abd. Kadir - Director & member Encik Faiz Bin Ishak - Director Mr Irvin George Luis Menezes - Representing ("Engagement Partner") PricewaterhouseCoopers PLT, the auditors In Attendance : Ms Ho Say Keng - Secretary Participated 1,013 members/corporate representatives/proxies (collectively, "Members"), via RPV at including Executive Chairman as proxy for members as per attendance lists TIIH Online 1. WELCOME ADDRESS On behalf of the Board of Directors ("Board"), the Executive Chairman, Tan Sri (Sir) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, welcomed everyone who had logged-in to the meeting platform to participate in the AGM. The Executive Chairman explained that the AGM was conducted fully virtual due to the pandemic that was ongoing and in compliance with the Guidance and FAQs on Conduct of General Meetings for Listed Issuers issued by the Securities Commission Malaysia. The Executive Chairman then introduced the members of the Board, the Engagement Partner from PricewaterhouseCoopers PLT and the Secretary.

The requisite quorum, having been confirmed by the Secretary with the advice of the share registrar and poll administrator as present, the Executive Chairman called the AGM to order. NOTICE OF MEETING

The notice convening the AGM as set out in the Annual Report was taken as read. PRELIMINARY-

VOTING AND GENERAL INSTRUCTION ON MEETING PROCEDURES The Executive Chairman informed that - he had been appointed as proxy for a number of members and he would vote in accordance with their instructions;

voting on the resolutions set out for the AGM would be conducted by poll in accordance with Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Main Market Listing Requirements and the Company's Constitution by way of online remote voting at the RPV platform ("e-voting");

("e-voting"); Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn Bhd was appointed Poll Administrator for the polling process while Coopers Professional Scrutineers Sdn Bhd was appointed Scrutineers to validate the poll results. At the request of the Executive Chairman, the Secretary briefly highlighted that the e- voting session commenced at the start of the Meeting and would continue until closure of the voting session and that the voting results would be announced at conclusion of the AGM. Members were to submit their questions at any time during the AGM using the Query Box provided via the RPV facility. 5. AGENDA ITEMS The Executive Chairman proceeded with the business of the Meeting by reading out the agenda items and providing brief clarifications where necessary. 5.1 AGENDA NO. 1 - AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 The first agenda item under the 'Ordinary Business' was on the laying of the audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 ("FY2021") together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon ("Audited Financial Statements").

YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD [Company No. 199601034332 (406684-H)] Page 3/8 of the Minutes of the Twenty-Fifth Annual General Meeting held on 7 December 2021 The Executive Chairman explained that the Audited Financial Statements were tabled/laid only for discussion as these did not require approval of the Members and hence not put for voting. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 TO 4 -

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS RETIRING BY ROTATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 86 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION ("Article 86")

Ordinary Resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4 were on the re-election of Tan Sri (Sir) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, Dato' Yeoh Seok Hong, Dato' Yeoh Soo Min and Dato' Yeoh Soo Keng as Directors of the Company, respectively, who retired by rotation pursuant to Article 86. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5 -

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR RETIRING PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 85 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION ("Article 85")

Ordinary Resolution 5 was on the re-election of Tan Sri Ismail Bin Adam as Director of the Company, who retired pursuant to Article 85. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 6 AND 7 -

PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' FEES AND MEETING ATTENDANCE ALLOWANCE TO THE NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Ordinary Resolutions 6 and 7 were on the payment of fees and meeting attendance allowance benefit to the Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

The fees sought for under Ordinary Resolution 6 was for the sum of RM842,356 for FY2021 while a meeting attendance allowance of RM1,000 per meeting for each Non- Executive Director for the period from January 2022 to December 2022 was sought under Ordinary Resolution 7. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 8 - RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Ordinary Resolution 8 was on the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers PLT as Auditors of the Company and authorisation for the Directors to fix their remuneration. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 9 -

PROPOSED AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2016

Ordinary Resolution 9, which read as follows, was on the general authorisation for Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2016:

YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD [Company No. 199601034332 (406684-H)] Page 4/8 of the Minutes of the Twenty-Fifth Annual General Meeting held on 7 December 2021 "THAT pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2016, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to allot and issue shares in the Company at any time until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion, deem fit provided that the aggregate number of shares to be issued does not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being or such other percentage as prescribed by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") and that the Directors be and are also empowered to obtain the approval for the listing of and quotation for the additional shares so issued on Bursa Securities." Explanatory notes on this resolution were set out in the notice convening the AGM. 5.7 ORDINARY RESOLUTION 10 - PROPOSED RENEWAL OF SHARE BUY-BACK AUTHORITY Ordinary Resolution 10, which read as follows, was on the renewal of the authority to buy-back shares, details of which were set out in the Share Buy-Back Statement dated 29 October 2021: "THAT subject to the Company's compliance with all applicable rules, regulations, orders and guidelines made pursuant to the Companies Act, 2016, the provisions of the Company's Constitution and the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") Main Market Listing Requirements ("Listing Requirements") and the approvals of all relevant authorities, the Company be and is hereby authorised, to the fullest extent permitted by law, to buy back and/or hold from time to time and at any time such amount of ordinary shares in the Company as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time through Bursa Securities upon such terms and conditions as the Directors may deem fit and expedient in the interests of the Company ("the Proposed Share Buy-Back") provided that:- The maximum number of shares which may be purchased and/or held by the Company at any point of time pursuant to the Proposed Share Buy-Back shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being quoted on Bursa Securities provided always that in the event that the Company ceases to hold all or any part of such shares as a result of, amongst others, cancellation of shares, sale of shares on the market of Bursa Securities or distribution of treasury shares to shareholders as dividend in respect of shares bought back under the previous shareholder mandate for share buy-back which was obtained at the Annual General Meeting held on 1 December 2020, the Company shall be entitled to further purchase and/or hold such additional number of shares as shall (in aggregate with the shares then still held by the Company) not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company for the time being quoted on Bursa Securities; The maximum amount of funds to be allocated by the Company pursuant to the Proposed Share Buy-Back shall not exceed the retained profits of the Company at the time of purchase by the Company of its own shares; and The shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the Proposed Share Buy- Back may be dealt with by the Directors in all or any of the following manner:-