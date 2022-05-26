YTL Power International Berhad : 9-Month Profit Before Tax Jumps 151% to RM1.2 Billion (US$276 Million) & Interim Cash Dividend of 2 Sen per Share Declared

Print

Kuala Lumpur, Thursday, 26 May 2022 - YTL Power International Berhad's revenue increased 71.7% to RM13,318.1 million (US$3,033.7 mn) for the 9 months ended 31 March 2022 compared to RM7,755.9 million (US$1,766.7 mn) for the previous corresponding 9 months ended 31 March 2021. Profit before tax increased 150.7% to RM1,213.6 million (US$276.4 mn) for the period under review compared to RM484.0 million (US$110.3 mn) for the same period last year, whilst profit after tax grew 194.3% to RM1,070.0 million (US$243.7 mn) this year over RM363.6 million (US$82.8 mn) last year.

The Group's EBITDA increased by 34.3% to RM2.8 billion (US$645.6 mn) for the current period compared to RM2.1 billion (US$480.8 mn) for the same period last year.

The Board of Directors of YTL Power declared an interim cash dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share, the book closure and payment dates for which are 13 June 2022 and 29 June 2022, respectively.

Tan Sri (Sir) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, PSM, KBE, Executive Chairman of YTL Power, said, "Performance improved significantly for the period under review with higher revenue from the merchant multi-utilities business in Singapore and the water and sewerage segment in the United Kingdom, whilst profit before tax was bolstered by the disposal of the Group's investment in ElectraNet in Australia, completed in March 2022.

"On 29 April 2022, Bank Negara Malaysia announced the award of a digital banking licence to our consortium with Sea Limited. This new venture, which will also create and leverage synergies between the Group and Sea's Shopee e-commerce platform, will enable us to further contribute to the growth of the country's digital transformation efforts and broaden access to financial services, including the underserved and underbanked, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises in Malaysia.

"YTL Power is also developing the YTL Green Data Center Park in Kulai, Johor, which will be the first data center campus in Malaysia to be powered by on-site renewable solar energy. To date, we have partnered with Shopee as a co-locator and Chinese data center developer, GDS, one of the largest data center companies, to anchor the initial phases of this world-class green facility. The campus will incorporate innovative and sustainable solutions in design and operations to achieve high-energy efficiency and is expected to serve a growing demand in the region for eco-friendly, cost-efficient data center solutions from hyperscalers and co-location customers alike."

Comparison with Preceding Year Corresponding Period





9 months ended

31.3.2022

RM '000 9 months ended

31.3.2021

RM '000

Variance

Revenue 13,318,140 7,755,859 +72% EBITDA 2,834,239 2,110,648 +34% Profit before taxation 1,213,581 484,011 +151% Profit for the period 1,070,000 363,551 +194%

