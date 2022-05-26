Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. YTL Power International Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YTLPOWR   MYL6742OO000

YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

(YTLPOWR)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  05-24
0.7700 MYR   +1.32%
06:40aYTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD : 9-Month Profit Before Tax Jumps 151% to RM1.2 Billion (US$276 Million) & Interim Cash Dividend of 2 Sen per Share Declared
PU
04/27YTL Power International Berhad and GDS Holdings Limited to Partner on 168MW Data Center Development at the Visionary YTL Green Data Center Park in Johor, Malaysia
CI
04/25YTL Power Unit Develops Solar Data Center Park in Johor, Malaysia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YTL Power International Berhad : 9-Month Profit Before Tax Jumps 151% to RM1.2 Billion (US$276 Million) & Interim Cash Dividend of 2 Sen per Share Declared

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Print
YTL Power's 9-Month Profit Before Tax Jumps 151% to RM1.2 Billion (US$276 Million) & Interim Cash Dividend of 2 Sen per Share Declared

Kuala Lumpur, Thursday, 26 May 2022 - YTL Power International Berhad's revenue increased 71.7% to RM13,318.1 million (US$3,033.7 mn) for the 9 months ended 31 March 2022 compared to RM7,755.9 million (US$1,766.7 mn) for the previous corresponding 9 months ended 31 March 2021. Profit before tax increased 150.7% to RM1,213.6 million (US$276.4 mn) for the period under review compared to RM484.0 million (US$110.3 mn) for the same period last year, whilst profit after tax grew 194.3% to RM1,070.0 million (US$243.7 mn) this year over RM363.6 million (US$82.8 mn) last year.

The Group's EBITDA increased by 34.3% to RM2.8 billion (US$645.6 mn) for the current period compared to RM2.1 billion (US$480.8 mn) for the same period last year.

The Board of Directors of YTL Power declared an interim cash dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share, the book closure and payment dates for which are 13 June 2022 and 29 June 2022, respectively.

Tan Sri (Sir) Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, PSM, KBE, Executive Chairman of YTL Power, said, "Performance improved significantly for the period under review with higher revenue from the merchant multi-utilities business in Singapore and the water and sewerage segment in the United Kingdom, whilst profit before tax was bolstered by the disposal of the Group's investment in ElectraNet in Australia, completed in March 2022.

"On 29 April 2022, Bank Negara Malaysia announced the award of a digital banking licence to our consortium with Sea Limited. This new venture, which will also create and leverage synergies between the Group and Sea's Shopee e-commerce platform, will enable us to further contribute to the growth of the country's digital transformation efforts and broaden access to financial services, including the underserved and underbanked, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises in Malaysia.

"YTL Power is also developing the YTL Green Data Center Park in Kulai, Johor, which will be the first data center campus in Malaysia to be powered by on-site renewable solar energy. To date, we have partnered with Shopee as a co-locator and Chinese data center developer, GDS, one of the largest data center companies, to anchor the initial phases of this world-class green facility. The campus will incorporate innovative and sustainable solutions in design and operations to achieve high-energy efficiency and is expected to serve a growing demand in the region for eco-friendly, cost-efficient data center solutions from hyperscalers and co-location customers alike."

Comparison with Preceding Year Corresponding Period

9 months ended
31.3.2022
RM '000 		9 months ended
31.3.2021
RM '000
Variance
Revenue 13,318,140 7,755,859 +72%
EBITDA 2,834,239 2,110,648 +34%
Profit before taxation 1,213,581 484,011 +151%
Profit for the period 1,070,000 363,551 +194%

Back to top

Disclaimer

YTL Power International Bhd published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
06:40aYTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD : 9-Month Profit Before Tax Jumps 151% to RM1.2 Billion (US..
PU
04/27YTL Power International Berhad and GDS Holdings Limited to Partner on 168MW Data Center..
CI
04/25YTL Power Unit Develops Solar Data Center Park in Johor, Malaysia
MT
03/24YTL Power Unit Closes Sale of Assets to Australian Utilities for $720 Million
MT
02/25YTL Power's Profit Plummets in Ficsal Q2 Despite Revenue Jump
MT
02/24YTL Power International Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
02/24YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD : Half-Year Revenue Increases 69% to RM8.6 Billion (US$2.1 ..
PU
02/09YTL Power Unit Sells Assets to Australian Utilities for $730 Million
MT
02/08YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD : to Realise RM2.2 Billion Gain on Disposal of 33.5% Stake ..
PU
01/17YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD : 2021 AGM Minutes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 296 M 2 797 M 2 797 M
Net income 2022 228 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
Net Debt 2022 18 153 M 4 130 M 4 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 6 239 M 1 419 M 1 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Duration : Period :
YTL Power International Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,77 MYR
Average target price 0,84 MYR
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seok Hong Yeoh Executive Director
Sock Ping Yeoh Executive Chairman
Faiz bin Ishak Independent Non-Executive Director
Took Gee Loo Independent Non-Executive Director
See Wool Long Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL BERHAD25.20%1 419
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.78%56 183
SEMPRA ENERGY26.05%52 407
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.06%37 958
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.10%34 015
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-14.16%33 819