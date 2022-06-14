Yuan High Tech Development : After voting, the board of directors has approved the appointment of the members of the Remuneration Committee
06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Yuan High-Tech Development Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
18:01:51
Subject
After voting, the board of directors has
approved the appointment of the members of the
Remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Huang,Shu-Zhen
(2)Zeng,Hong-Chi
(3)Guo,Xian-Chang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Huang,Shu-Zhen/Independent Director of YUAN High-Tech Development Co.,Ltd.
(2)Zeng,Hong-Chi/Independent Director of YUAN High-Tech Development Co.,Ltd.
(3)Guo,Xian-Chang/Professor of Department of Accounting, Shih Chien
University
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Guo,Dong-Long
(2)Lin,Hao-Sheng
(3)Nian,Xiao-Jing
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Guo,Dong-Long/National Chung Hsing University
Public AdministrationDepartment/Independent Director of Cambodia
subsidiary Union Commercial Bank PLC. of E.sun Bank
(2)Lin,Hao-Sheng/Kensington Technology Institute
/Vice General Manager of the Sales Department in Nan Chia CO., Ltd.
(3)Nian,Xiao-Jing/Ph.D. of Institute of Clinical Medicine at National
Taiwan University College of Medicine
/CEO of Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:
Term expired , the committee re-appointed according to the law
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12~2022/06/11
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/14
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Yuan High-Tech Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:22:05 UTC.