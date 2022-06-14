Yuan High Tech Development : Announces Appointment of New Chairman
06/14/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Provided by: Yuan High-Tech Development Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
17:51:32
Subject
Announces Appointment of New Chairman
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/14
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Representative of Corporate Director Wei Sheng Investmemt Co.,Ltd.
Representative:Chen,Li-Min
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Representative of Corporate Director Wei Sheng Investmemt Co.,Ltd.
Representative:Chen,Li-Min/Institute of Business Administration,
National Chengchi University /General Manager of Kunshan Construction
5.Name of the new position holder: Zhao,Xi-Zheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:Zhao,Xi-Zheng/University of Alabama
at Birmingham /CEO of the company
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:The new chairman is appointed as the term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/14
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
