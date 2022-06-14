Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Yuan High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5474   TW0005474001

YUAN HIGH-TECH DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(5474)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-12
92.20 TWD   -2.43%
06:23aYUAN HIGH TECH DEVELOPMENT : Established an audit committee
PU
06:23aYUAN HIGH TECH DEVELOPMENT : After voting, the board of directors has approved the appointment of the members of the Remuneration Committee
PU
06:13aYUAN HIGH TECH DEVELOPMENT : Announces adjustment of CEO & spokesperson
PU
Yuan High Tech Development : Announces Appointment of New Vice-Chairman

06/14/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuan High-Tech Development Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 17:53:41
Subject 
 Announces Appointment of New Vice-Chairman
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/14
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Vice chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Li,Yao-Kui
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Li,Yao-Kui: Y.K. LEE CPAS & CO. Accountant / Vice Chairman of the company
5.Name of the new position holder:Li,Yao-Kui
6.Resume of the new position holder:Li,Yao-Kui
Li,Yao-Kui: Y.K. LEE CPAS & CO. Accountant / Vice Chairman of the company
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:
The new vice-chairman is appointed as the term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/14
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Yuan High-Tech Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
