Yuan High Tech Development : Announces Appointment of New Vice-Chairman
06/14/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Provided by: Yuan High-Tech Development Co.,Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
17:53:41
Subject
Announces Appointment of New Vice-Chairman
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/14
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Vice chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Li,Yao-Kui
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Li,Yao-Kui: Y.K. LEE CPAS & CO. Accountant / Vice Chairman of the company
5.Name of the new position holder:Li,Yao-Kui
6.Resume of the new position holder:Li,Yao-Kui
Li,Yao-Kui: Y.K. LEE CPAS & CO. Accountant / Vice Chairman of the company
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:
The new vice-chairman is appointed as the term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/14
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Yuan High-Tech Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:12:09 UTC.