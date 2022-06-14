Yuan High Tech Development : Announces Appointment of New Vice-Chairman

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): Vice chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder:Li,Yao-Kui 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Li,Yao-Kui: Y.K. LEE CPAS & CO. Accountant / Vice Chairman of the company 5.Name of the new position holder:Li,Yao-Kui 6.Resume of the new position holder:Li,Yao-Kui Li,Yao-Kui: Y.K. LEE CPAS & CO. Accountant / Vice Chairman of the company 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change: The new vice-chairman is appointed as the term expired 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/14 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.