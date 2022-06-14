Yuan High Tech Development : Announces adjustment of CEO & spokesperson

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):Spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Zhao,Xi-Zheng CEO / CEO of the company.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Lin,Hong-Pei General Manager / General Manager of the company.
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:Position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/06/14
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The EX CEO will be expired at the same date.