Yuan High Tech Development : Announces adjustment of CEO & spokesperson

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):Spokesperson 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Zhao,Xi-Zheng CEO / CEO of the company. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Lin,Hong-Pei General Manager / General Manager of the company. 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:Position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/06/14 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The EX CEO will be expired at the same date.