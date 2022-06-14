Yuan High Tech Development : Established an audit committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/14 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:N/A 4.Resume of the previous position holder:N/A 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Guo,Dong-Long (2)Lin,Hao-Sheng (3)Nian,Xiao-Jing 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Guo,Dong-Long/National Chung Hsing University Public AdministrationDepartment/Independent Director of Cambodia subsidiary Union Commercial Bank PLC. of E.sun Bank (2)Lin,Hao-Sheng/Kensington Technology Institute /Vice General Manager of the Sales Department in Nan Chia CO., Ltd. (3)Nian,Xiao-Jing/Ph.D. of Institute of Clinical Medicine at National Taiwan University College of Medicine /CEO of Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:All audit committee consisted by independent directors and replace the order of supervisor authority in accordance with law. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):N/A 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/14 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.