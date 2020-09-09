Log in
YUANDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED    2789

YUANDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2789)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/08
0.06 HKD   -1.64%
12:20aYUANDA CHINA : Change of name of principal share registrar and transfer office in the cayman islands
PU
07/29YUANDA CHINA : Termination of share award scheme
PU
2019YUANDA CHINA : lnterim Report 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuanda China : CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

09/09/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2789)

CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Yuanda China Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands has been changed from "SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited" to "Suntera (Cayman) Limited" (the "Principal Share Registrar") with effect from 4 September 2020.

The address of the Principal Share Registrar remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Yuanda China Holdings Limited

Kang Baohua

Chairman

The People's Republic of China, 9 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kang Baohua, Mr. Liu Futao, Mr. Ma Minghui, Mr. Wang Hao, Mr. Zhao Zhongqiu and Mr. Zhang Lei, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok, Mr. Woo Kar Tung, Raymond and Mr. Pang Chung Fai, Benny.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yuanda China Holdings Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 04:19:09 UTC
