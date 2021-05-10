Yuanda China : CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2789)

CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director") of Yuanda China Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the following changes with effect from 10 May 2021 so that Directors could better allocate their time in fulfilling the duties and responsibilities in the committees of the Board.

Mr. Woo Kar Tung, Raymond, an existing committee member of the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") and an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as the chairman of the Audit Committee in place of Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok, an independent non- executive Director, with effect from 10 May 2021. Upon which, Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok has been re-designated as a member of the Audit Committee.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok for his leadership and invaluable contributions during his tenure as the chairman of the Audit Committee. The Board also believes that the Company will achieve new development under the leadership of Mr. Woo Kar Tung, Raymond as the new chairman of the Audit Committee.

By order of the Board

Yuanda China Holdings Limited

Mr. Kang Baohua

Chairman

The PRC, 10 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kang Baohua, Mr. Liu Futao, Mr. Ma Minghui, Mr. Wang Hao, Mr. Zhao Zhongqiu and Mr. Zhang Lei and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok, Mr. Woo Kar Tung, Raymond and Mr. Pang Chung Fai, Benny.