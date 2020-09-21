YuanShengTai Dairy Farm : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form 21 September 2020 Voluntary general offer Disclosure of dealings in the shares of YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers: Party Date Description Description Nature of Number of Maturity Reference Total Resultant of relevant of products dealings reference date / price amount paid balance securities securities closing / received (including to which out date those of any the person with derivatives whom there is relate an agreement or understanding) Morgan Stanley 18 September Derivatives Other types Unsolicited 13,000 26 July $0.6200 $8,060.0000 0 Capital Services 2020 of products client facilitation 2021 LLC - Sale Derivatives Other types Unsolicited 13,000 26 July $0.6200 $8,060.0000 0 of products client facilitation 2021 - Purchase

Public Disclosure Form End Note: Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC is a Class (6) associate connected with the Offeror. Dealings were made for its own account. Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC is ultimately owned by Morgan Stanley.

