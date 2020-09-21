YuanShengTai Dairy Farm : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
21 September 2020
Voluntary general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Description
|
Nature of
|
Number of
|
Maturity
|
Reference
|
Total
|
Resultant
|
|
|
of relevant
|
of products
|
dealings
|
reference
|
date /
|
price
|
amount paid
|
balance
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
securities
|
closing
|
|
/ received
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
to which
|
out date
|
|
|
those of any
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
person with
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
whom there is
|
|
|
|
|
|
relate
|
|
|
|
an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley &
|
18 September
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Unsolicited
|
13,000
|
26 July
|
$0.6200
|
$8,060.0000
|
0
|
Co., International
|
2020
|
|
of products
|
client
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
plc
|
|
|
|
facilitation -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Disclosure Form
Note:
Morgan Stanley & Co., International plc is a Class (6) associate connected with the Offeror.
Dealings were made for its own account.
Morgan Stanley & Co., International plc is ultimately owned by Morgan Stanley.
