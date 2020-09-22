Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited    1431   BMG987851018

YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM LIMITED

(1431)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

22 September 2020

Voluntary general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Purchase / Sale

Number of shares

Price per share

Resultant balance

Percentage of class

(including those of

(including those of

any person with whom

any person with whom

there is an agreement

there is an agreement

or understanding)

or understanding)

Morgan Stanley &

21 September

Sale

20,000

$0.6100

0

0.0000%

Co., International plc

2020

End

Note:

Morgan Stanley & Co., International plc is a Class (6) associate connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

Morgan Stanley & Co., International plc is ultimately owned by Morgan Stanley.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM LIMITED
04:45aYUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers ..
PU
04:45aYUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers ..
PU
04:45aYUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers ..
PU
09/21YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers ..
PU
09/21YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers ..
PU
09/21YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers ..
PU
09/18YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers ..
PU
09/18YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers ..
PU
09/18YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers ..
PU
09/17YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 499 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2020 363 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,96x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 512 M 369 M 370 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 622
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,47 CNY
Last Close Price 0,54 CNY
Spread / Highest target -12,4%
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Guo Fu Chief Executive Officer, GM & Executive Director
Hongliang Zhao Chairman
Xiang Qing Chen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Qing Hua Luo Deputy Technical Manager
Gang Liu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY FARM LIMITED106.78%369
NESTLÉ S.A.3.47%332 144
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC2.61%80 730
DANONE-24.93%44 175
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-7.72%36 359
GENERAL MILLS, INC.8.05%35 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group