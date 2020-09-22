YuanShengTai Dairy Farm : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

22 September 2020

Voluntary general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Purchase / Sale Number of shares Price per share Resultant balance Percentage of class (including those of (including those of any person with whom any person with whom there is an agreement there is an agreement or understanding) or understanding) Morgan Stanley & 21 September Sale 20,000 $0.6100 0 0.0000% Co., International plc 2020 End

Note:

Morgan Stanley & Co., International plc is a Class (6) associate connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

Morgan Stanley & Co., International plc is ultimately owned by Morgan Stanley.