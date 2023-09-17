270,000 Common Stock of Yuanta 12 Special Purpose Acquisition Company Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023.

September 16, 2023 Share

270,000 Common Stock of Yuanta 12 Special Purpose Acquisition Company Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 191 days starting from 10-MAR-2023 to 17-SEP-2023.



Details:

270,000 shares of common stock (5.66% after public offering) and convertible bonds owned by the company?s initiating shareholders are for 6 months from the date of listing of the stocks to the date of listing of new stocks after the merger with the target corporation (however, Article 176 of the Enforcement Decree of the Capital Markets Act) When calculating the merger value pursuant to Paragraph 3 of Article 5 and Regulations on Issuance and Public Disclosure of Securities, Article 5-13 Paragraph 4, the stocks and convertible bonds owned by Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. From the date of listing until one year has elapsed after the date of merger with the merger target corporation), the securities are held in custody with the Korea Securities Depository, and sales are restricted, except when deemed necessary by the Korea Exchange.