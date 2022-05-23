Yuanta Financial : FHC announces 11th-term directors and independent directors of Securities

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/23 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director and independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Directors: (1)Hsiu Wei Chen (2)Wei Cheng Huang (3)Yi Ming Wang (4)Tony Shen (5)Victor Ma (6)Ming Heng Ho (7)Yu Chih Huang (8)Lung Fan Lin (9)Rui Chen Ma (10)Guh Bin Huang (11)Yueh Tsang Lee (12)Hsien Tao Chiu (13)Tien Fu Lin (14)Pin Cheng Chen Independent Directors: (1)Ching Shan Hung (2)Tu Mu Kuo (3)Kun Hung Lai (4)Hsing Yi Chow (5)Yui Chun Wu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Directors: (1)Hsiu Wei Chen/Chairperson of Yuanta Securities (2)Wei Cheng Huang/Vice Chairperson of Yuanta Securities (3)Yi Ming Wang/Director of Yuanta Securities (4)Tony Shen/Director of Yuanta Securities (5)Victor Ma/Director of Yuanta Securities (6)Ming Heng Ho/Director of Yuanta Securities (7)Yu Chih Huang/Director of Yuanta Securities (8)Lung Fan Lin/Director of Yuanta Securities (9)Rui Chen Ma/Director of Yuanta Securities (10)Guh Bin Huang/Director of Yuanta Securities (11)Yueh Tsang Lee/Director of Yuanta Securities (12)Hsien Tao Chiu/Director of Yuanta Securities (13)Tien Fu Lin/Director of Yuanta Securities (14)Pin Cheng Chen/Director of Yuanta Securities Independent Directors: (1)Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (2)Tu Mu Kuo/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (3)Kun Hung Lai/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (4)Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (5)Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Directors: (1)Hsiu Wei Chen (2)Wei Cheng Huang (3)Yi Ming Wang (4)Tony Shen (5)Victor Ma (6)Ming Heng Ho (7)Lung Fan Lin (8)Rui Chen Ma (9)Yueh Tsang Lee (10)Hsien Tao Chiu (11)Tien Fu Lin (12)Pin Cheng Chen Independent Directors: (1)Ching Shan Hung (2)Hsing Yi Chow (3)Yui Chun Wu (4)An Pin Chen (5)Chung Chuan Wu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Directors: (1)Hsiu Wei Chen/Chairperson of Yuanta Securities (2)Wei Cheng Huang/Vice Chairperson of Yuanta Securities (3)Yi Ming Wang/Director of Yuanta Securities (4)Tony Shen/Director of Yuanta Securities (5)Victor Ma/Director of Yuanta Securities (6)Ming Heng Ho/Director of Yuanta Securitie (7)Lung Fan Lin/Director of Yuanta Securities (8)Rui Chen Ma/Director of Yuanta Securities (9)Yueh Tsang Lee/Director of Yuanta Securities (10)Hsien Tao Chiu/Director of Yuanta Securities (11)Tien Fu Lin/Director of Yuanta Securities (12)Pin Cheng Chen/Director of Yuanta Securities Independent Directors: (1)Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (2)Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (3)Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (4)An Pin Chen/Chair Professor of Department of Finance of Asia University (5)Chung Chuan Wu/President of Taiwan Insurance Institute 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):NA 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None