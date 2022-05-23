Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-19
23.45 TWD   +0.43%
06:36aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces 11th-term directors and independent directors of Bank
PU
06:36aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change of members of Audit Committee of Bank
PU
06:27aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces 11th-term directors and independent directors of Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuanta Financial : FHC announces 11th-term directors and independent directors of Securities

05/23/2022 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/23 Time of announcement 18:04:16
Subject 
 Yuanta FHC announces 11th-term directors and
independent directors of Yuanta Securities
Date of events 2022/05/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director and independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors:
(1)Hsiu Wei Chen
(2)Wei Cheng Huang
(3)Yi Ming Wang
(4)Tony Shen
(5)Victor Ma
(6)Ming Heng Ho
(7)Yu Chih Huang
(8)Lung Fan Lin
(9)Rui Chen Ma
(10)Guh Bin Huang
(11)Yueh Tsang Lee
(12)Hsien Tao Chiu
(13)Tien Fu Lin
(14)Pin Cheng Chen
Independent Directors:
(1)Ching Shan Hung
(2)Tu Mu Kuo
(3)Kun Hung Lai
(4)Hsing Yi Chow
(5)Yui Chun Wu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Directors:
(1)Hsiu Wei Chen/Chairperson of Yuanta Securities
(2)Wei Cheng Huang/Vice Chairperson of Yuanta Securities
(3)Yi Ming Wang/Director of Yuanta Securities
(4)Tony Shen/Director of Yuanta Securities
(5)Victor Ma/Director of Yuanta Securities
(6)Ming Heng Ho/Director of Yuanta Securities
(7)Yu Chih Huang/Director of Yuanta Securities
(8)Lung Fan Lin/Director of Yuanta Securities
(9)Rui Chen Ma/Director of Yuanta Securities
(10)Guh Bin Huang/Director of Yuanta Securities
(11)Yueh Tsang Lee/Director of Yuanta Securities
(12)Hsien Tao Chiu/Director of Yuanta Securities
(13)Tien Fu Lin/Director of Yuanta Securities
(14)Pin Cheng Chen/Director of Yuanta Securities
Independent Directors:
(1)Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(2)Tu Mu Kuo/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(3)Kun Hung Lai/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(4)Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(5)Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors:
(1)Hsiu Wei Chen
(2)Wei Cheng Huang
(3)Yi Ming Wang
(4)Tony Shen
(5)Victor Ma
(6)Ming Heng Ho
(7)Lung Fan Lin
(8)Rui Chen Ma
(9)Yueh Tsang Lee
(10)Hsien Tao Chiu
(11)Tien Fu Lin
(12)Pin Cheng Chen
Independent Directors:
(1)Ching Shan Hung
(2)Hsing Yi Chow
(3)Yui Chun Wu
(4)An Pin Chen
(5)Chung Chuan Wu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Directors:
(1)Hsiu Wei Chen/Chairperson of Yuanta Securities
(2)Wei Cheng Huang/Vice Chairperson of Yuanta Securities
(3)Yi Ming Wang/Director of Yuanta Securities
(4)Tony Shen/Director of Yuanta Securities
(5)Victor Ma/Director of Yuanta Securities
(6)Ming Heng Ho/Director of Yuanta Securitie
(7)Lung Fan Lin/Director of Yuanta Securities
(8)Rui Chen Ma/Director of Yuanta Securities
(9)Yueh Tsang Lee/Director of Yuanta Securities
(10)Hsien Tao Chiu/Director of Yuanta Securities
(11)Tien Fu Lin/Director of Yuanta Securities
(12)Pin Cheng Chen/Director of Yuanta Securities
Independent Directors:
(1)Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(2)Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(3)Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(4)An Pin Chen/Chair Professor of Department of Finance of Asia University
(5)Chung Chuan Wu/President of Taiwan Insurance Institute
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):NA
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 10:25:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
06:36aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces 11th-term directors and independent directors of Bank
PU
06:36aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change of members of Audit Committee of Bank
PU
06:27aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces 11th-term directors and independent directors of Securiti..
PU
06:27aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change of members of Audit Committee of Securities
PU
05/20YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the resolution by board of directors approved the consoli..
PU
05/20Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
04/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the change of vice chairperson of Yuanta Securities Inves..
PU
04/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the change of chairperson of Yuanta Securities Investment..
PU
04/29YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta Savings Bank Philippines appro..
PU
04/28YUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change of Chairperson of Securities Investment Consulting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 119 B 3 997 M 3 997 M
Net income 2022 25 129 M 845 M 845 M
Net Debt 2022 12 228 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 285 B 9 575 M 9 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 14 442
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,45 TWD
Average target price 24,23 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Weng General Manager & Spokesman
Hsu Shu Mai Chief Financial Officer
Ting Chien Shen Chairman
Hsiu Mei Chen Chief Information Officer
Jin Tang Wu Chief International Operations Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.31%9 575
MORGAN STANLEY-19.14%138 841
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.76%120 001
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-19.80%100 699
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-25.22%41 390
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.65%23 230