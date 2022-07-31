Yuanta Financial : FHC announces change of Director of Life

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/29 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:None 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Yeali S. Sun/Professor of Department of Information Management of National Taiwan University 6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor of Department of Information Management of National Taiwan University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:New appointment 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/01~2025/05/31 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/01 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/13 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:1/5 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None