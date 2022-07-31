Yuanta Financial : FHC announces change of Director of Securities
07/31/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/31
Time of announcement
17:06:47
Subject
Yuanta FHC announces change of Director of
Yuanta Securities
Date of events
2022/07/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/29
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:None
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Yeali S. Sun/Professor of Department of Information Management of
National Taiwan University
6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor of Department of Information
Management of National Taiwan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:New appointment
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/01~2025/05/31
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/01
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/18
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:1/6
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 09:12:07 UTC.