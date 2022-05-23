Yuanta Financial : FHC announces change of members of Audit Committee of Securities
05/23/2022 | 06:27am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/05/23
Time of announcement
18:11:13
Subject
Yuanta FHC announces change of members of Audit
Committee of Yuanta Securities
Date of events
2022/05/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/23
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:
(1)Ching Shan Hung
(2)Tu Mu Kuo
(3)Kun Hung Lai
(4)Hsing Yi Chow
(5)Yui Chun Wu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(2)Tu Mu Kuo/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(3)Kun Hung Lai/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(4)Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(5)Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Directors:
(1)Ching Shan Hung
(2)Hsing Yi Chow
(3)Yui Chun Wu
(4)An Pin Chen
(5)Chung Chuan Wu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(2)Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(3)Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities
(4)An Pin Chen/Chair Professor of Department of Finance of Asia University
(5)Chung Chuan Wu/President of Taiwan Insurance Institute
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/01
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
