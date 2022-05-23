Yuanta Financial : FHC announces change of members of Audit Committee of Securities

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/23 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Director: (1)Ching Shan Hung (2)Tu Mu Kuo (3)Kun Hung Lai (4)Hsing Yi Chow (5)Yui Chun Wu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (2)Tu Mu Kuo/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (3)Kun Hung Lai/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (4)Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (5)Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities 5.Name of the new position holder: Independent Directors: (1)Ching Shan Hung (2)Hsing Yi Chow (3)Yui Chun Wu (4)An Pin Chen (5)Chung Chuan Wu 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Ching Shan Hung/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (2)Hsing Yi Chow/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (3)Yui Chun Wu/Independent Director of Yuanta Securities (4)An Pin Chen/Chair Professor of Department of Finance of Asia University (5)Chung Chuan Wu/President of Taiwan Insurance Institute 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/01 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None