Yuanta Financial : FHC announces change of the personnel of Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee of Life

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/29 2.Name of the functional committees: Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:None 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Name of the new position holder:Yeali S. Sun 6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor of Department of Information Management of National Taiwan University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:New appointment 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/01~2025/05/31 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/01 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None