    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
20.00 TWD   -0.50%
05:23aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change of the personnel of Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee of Life
PU
05:23aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change of the personnel of Audit Committee of Securities
PU
05:23aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change of Director of Life
PU
Yuanta Financial : FHC announces change of the personnel of Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee of Life

07/31/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/07/31 Time of announcement 17:14:47
Subject 
 Yuanta FHC announces change of the personnel of
Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee of
Yuanta Life
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/29
2.Name of the functional committees:
Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:None
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Yeali S. Sun
6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor of Department of Information
Management of National Taiwan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:New appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/01~2025/05/31
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/01
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 09:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
