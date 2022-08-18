Yuanta Financial : FHC announces change of the personnel of Remuneration Committee of Securities
08/18/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/18
Time of announcement
14:48:34
Subject
Yuanta FHC announces change of the personnel of
Remuneration Committee of Yuanta Securities
Date of events
2022/08/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/18
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:None
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Yeali S. Sun
6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor of Department of Information
Management of National Taiwan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:New appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/01~2025/05/31
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/18
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
