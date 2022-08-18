Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
21.00 TWD   +0.48%
03:04aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta Securities in exercising the rights and functions of the special shareholders' meeting
PU
03:04aYUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change of the personnel of Remuneration Committee of Securities
PU
02:34aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces board resolution of Yuanta Securities approving no dividend distribution for the first half of 2022
PU
Yuanta Financial : FHC announces change of the personnel of Remuneration Committee of Securities

08/18/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 14:48:34
Subject 
 Yuanta FHC announces change of the personnel of
Remuneration Committee of Yuanta Securities
Date of events 2022/08/18 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/18
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:None
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Yeali S. Sun
6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor of Department of Information
Management of National Taiwan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:New appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/01~2025/05/31
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/18
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
