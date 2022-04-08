Yuanta Financial : The supplement to the YFH announcement of the board resolution regarding issuing the unsecured corporate bond made on 2021/11/19.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]:First issue of unsecured corporate bonds of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. in 2022. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No 4.Total amount issued:NT$5.3 billion. 5.Face value per bond:NT$1 million. 6.Issue price:100% issue at the par value. 7.Issuance period:5 years. 8.Coupon rate:0.85% fixed rate. 9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A 10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: The funds will be used to repay the 2015-1 term corporate bond due in 2022 and the CPs issued for working capital. 11.Underwriting method:Public offering by underwriters. 12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 13.Underwriter or agent:Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. 14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A 15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Shifu Branch of Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 16.Certifying institution:N/A 17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A 18.Sell-back conditions:N/A 19.Buyback conditions:N/A 20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 22.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A