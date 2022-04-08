Yuanta Financial : The supplement to the YFH announcement of the board resolution regarding issuing the unsecured corporate bond made on 2021/11/19.
04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
15:38:51
Subject
The supplement to the YFH announcement of the
board resolution regarding issuing the unsecured
corporate bond made on 2021/11/19.
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:First issue of unsecured corporate bonds of Yuanta
Financial Holding Co., Ltd. in 2022.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:NT$5.3 billion.
5.Face value per bond:NT$1 million.
6.Issue price:100% issue at the par value.
7.Issuance period:5 years.
8.Coupon rate:0.85% fixed rate.
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
The funds will be used to repay the 2015-1 term corporate bond due in 2022
and the CPs issued for working capital.
11.Underwriting method:Public offering by underwriters.
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
13.Underwriter or agent:Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Shifu Branch of Taipei
Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
16.Certifying institution:N/A
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A
18.Sell-back conditions:N/A
19.Buyback conditions:N/A
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:N/A
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:03 UTC.