Yuanta Financial : YFH announcement of convening the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders(additional matters)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/27 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/10 3.Shareholders meeting location:No.15, Ln. 168, Xingshan Rd., Taiwan, R.O.C. 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: A.The Company's 2021 Business Report. B.The Audit Committee's Review of the 2021 Business Report, Financial Statements, and Earnings Distribution Plan. C.The Company's Distribution of Remuneration for Employees and Directors of the Board in 2021. D.The Reasons for the Issuance of the Company's Unsecured 2022-1 Term Ordinary Corporate Bonds in 2022 and the Related Matters(additional matters) 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: A.Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. B.Adoption of the Proposal for the Distribution of 2021 Earnings. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: A.The Company's Issuing of New Shares from Converting Earnings to Increase Capital in 2021. B.Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. C.Amendments to the Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. D.Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders Meeting of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Election of the Company's directors of the board (including independent directors) of the 9th term. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/12 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)A same person or same affiliated person who individually, mutually, or collectively acquires shares representing more than 5% of the voting rights of Yuanta FHC shall report to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) within 10 days after acquiring the shares. The same procedure shall also apply to every additional 1% voting-right-shares acquired or disposed of once exceeding the 5% threshold. A same person or same affiliated person who proposes to individually, mutually, or collectively acquire shares representing more than 10%, 25%, or 50% of the voting rights of Yuanta FHC shall apply to the FSC for approval in advance respectively. (Please refer to Article 4, 5, and 16 of the Financial Holding Company Act for more details). (2)The shareholders of this AGM may exercise their voting rights electronically for the period from 2022/05/11 to 2022/06/07. Please visit the website (https://www.stockvote.com.tw) of Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC) and follow the instructions to vote.