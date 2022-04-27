Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2885)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
26.15 TWD   -0.38%
05:25aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announcement of convening the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders(additional matters)
PU
04:45aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the resolution of Yuanta Securities Finance on the record date for 2021 dividend distribution
PU
04:35aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces board resolutions of Yuanta Securities Finance in exercising the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yuanta Financial : YFH announcement of convening the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders(additional matters)

04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 17:07:29
Subject 
 YFH announcement of convening the 2022 annual general
meeting (AGM) of shareholders(additional matters)
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/27
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/10
3.Shareholders meeting location:No.15, Ln. 168, Xingshan Rd., Taiwan, R.O.C.
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
A.The Company's 2021 Business Report.
B.The Audit Committee's Review of the 2021 Business Report,
Financial Statements, and Earnings Distribution Plan.
C.The Company's Distribution of Remuneration for Employees and
Directors of the Board in 2021.
D.The Reasons for the Issuance of the Company's Unsecured 2022-1 Term
Ordinary Corporate Bonds in 2022 and the Related Matters(additional matters)
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
A.Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
B.Adoption of the Proposal for the Distribution of 2021 Earnings.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
A.The Company's Issuing of New Shares from Converting Earnings to Increase
Capital in 2021.
B.Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation of Yuanta Financial Holding
Co., Ltd.
C.Amendments to the Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
D.Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders Meeting of
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Election of the Company's directors of the board (including
independent directors) of the 9th term.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/12
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)A same person or same affiliated person who individually, mutually, or
collectively acquires shares representing more than 5% of the voting
rights of Yuanta FHC shall report to the Financial Supervisory Commission
(FSC) within 10 days after acquiring the shares. The same procedure shall
also apply to every additional 1% voting-right-shares acquired or disposed
of once exceeding the 5% threshold. A same person or same affiliated person
who proposes to individually, mutually, or collectively acquire shares
representing more than 10%, 25%, or 50% of the voting rights of Yuanta FHC
shall apply to the FSC for approval in advance respectively. (Please refer
to Article 4, 5, and 16 of the Financial Holding Company Act for more
details).
(2)The shareholders of this AGM may exercise their voting rights
electronically for the period from 2022/05/11 to 2022/06/07. Please visit
the website (https://www.stockvote.com.tw) of Taiwan Depository & Clearing
Corporation (TDCC) and follow the instructions to vote.

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
05:25aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announcement of convening the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) of ..
PU
04:45aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the resolution of Yuanta Securities Finance on the record..
PU
04:35aYUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces board resolutions of Yuanta Securities Finance in exercis..
PU
04/25YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces Yuanta Securities (Korea)'s acquisition of NAU Global K-T..
PU
04/22YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces the resolution of Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting..
PU
04/22YUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC will attend the Fubon Securities Virtual Investor Conference on Apr..
PU
04/20YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces on behalf of Yuanta Securities the acquisition for the ri..
PU
04/19YUANTA FINANCIAL : FHC announces change of Director of Securities
PU
04/19YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces Yuanta Securities' acquisition of Yuanta FHC 1st Unsecure..
PU
04/11YUANTA FINANCIAL : YFH announces a supplement to the announcement of the board resolution ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 117 B 3 993 M 3 993 M
Net income 2022 28 917 M 985 M 985 M
Net Debt 2022 12 228 M 416 M 416 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 5,01%
Capitalization 317 B 10 809 M 10 809 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 14 442
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,15 TWD
Average target price 25,78 TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Weng General Manager & Spokesman
Hsu Shu Mai Chief Financial Officer
Ting Chien Shen Chairman
Hsiu Mei Chen Chief Information Officer
Jin Tang Wu Chief International Operations Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.3.36%10 809
MORGAN STANLEY-16.09%149 361
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-18.50%133 258
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-18.15%108 616
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-30.59%49 890
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-16.65%24 146