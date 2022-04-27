Yuanta Financial : YFH announcement of convening the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders(additional matters)
04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
Date of announcement
2022/04/27
Time of announcement
17:07:29
Subject
YFH announcement of convening the 2022 annual general
meeting (AGM) of shareholders(additional matters)
Date of events
2022/04/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/27
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/10
3.Shareholders meeting location:No.15, Ln. 168, Xingshan Rd., Taiwan, R.O.C.
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
A.The Company's 2021 Business Report.
B.The Audit Committee's Review of the 2021 Business Report,
Financial Statements, and Earnings Distribution Plan.
C.The Company's Distribution of Remuneration for Employees and
Directors of the Board in 2021.
D.The Reasons for the Issuance of the Company's Unsecured 2022-1 Term
Ordinary Corporate Bonds in 2022 and the Related Matters(additional matters)
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
A.Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
B.Adoption of the Proposal for the Distribution of 2021 Earnings.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
A.The Company's Issuing of New Shares from Converting Earnings to Increase
Capital in 2021.
B.Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation of Yuanta Financial Holding
Co., Ltd.
C.Amendments to the Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
of Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
D.Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders Meeting of
Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Election of the Company's directors of the board (including
independent directors) of the 9th term.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/12
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)A same person or same affiliated person who individually, mutually, or
collectively acquires shares representing more than 5% of the voting
rights of Yuanta FHC shall report to the Financial Supervisory Commission
(FSC) within 10 days after acquiring the shares. The same procedure shall
also apply to every additional 1% voting-right-shares acquired or disposed
of once exceeding the 5% threshold. A same person or same affiliated person
who proposes to individually, mutually, or collectively acquire shares
representing more than 10%, 25%, or 50% of the voting rights of Yuanta FHC
shall apply to the FSC for approval in advance respectively. (Please refer
to Article 4, 5, and 16 of the Financial Holding Company Act for more
details).
(2)The shareholders of this AGM may exercise their voting rights
electronically for the period from 2022/05/11 to 2022/06/07. Please visit
the website (https://www.stockvote.com.tw) of Taiwan Depository & Clearing
Corporation (TDCC) and follow the instructions to vote.
