Yuanta Financial : YFH announces Yuanta Bank recognized impairment losses in accordance with IAS No.36.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06 2.Company name:Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:Yuanta Bank conducted an impairment test in accordance with International Accounting Standard(IAS), No.36 Impairment of Assets, and recognized impairment losses of NT$286,526 thousands based on the test result. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The relevant asset is intangible asset originated from the merger of TC Bank into Yuanta Bank. The said merger has been continuing to produce synergies. Although the total amount expected to be recovered exceeds the book value of all cash-generating units, Yuanta bank adopted accounting standards strictly to recognize impairment losses on intangible asset for its cash-generating units, which posted losses of NT$286,526 thousands to its international business unit. The proposed recognition of impairment losses did not affect the Company's cash flow, resulting in no impact on the Company��s working capital. The aforementioned impairment losses will be reflected in the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.