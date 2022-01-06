Log in
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD

(2885)
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces Yuanta Bank recognized impairment losses in accordance with IAS No.36.

01/06/2022 | 04:48am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/06 Time of announcement 17:45:45
Subject 
 YFH announces Yuanta Bank recognized impairment
losses in accordance with IAS No.36.
Date of events 2022/01/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06
2.Company name:Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:Yuanta Bank conducted an impairment test in accordance
with International Accounting Standard(IAS), No.36 Impairment of Assets,
and recognized impairment losses of NT$286,526 thousands based on the
test result.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The relevant asset is intangible
asset originated from the merger of TC Bank into Yuanta Bank. The said merger
has been continuing to produce synergies. Although the total amount expected
to be recovered exceeds the book value of all cash-generating units,
Yuanta bank adopted accounting standards strictly to recognize
impairment losses on intangible asset for its cash-generating units, which
posted losses of NT$286,526 thousands to its international business unit.
The proposed recognition of impairment losses did not affect the Company's
cash flow, resulting in no impact on the Company��s working capital.
The aforementioned impairment losses will be reflected in the
Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
