Yuanta Financial : YFH announces Yuanta Bank recognized impairment losses in accordance with IAS No.36.
01/06/2022 | 04:48am EST
Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
Date of announcement
2022/01/06
Time of announcement
17:45:45
Subject
YFH announces Yuanta Bank recognized impairment
losses in accordance with IAS No.36.
Date of events
2022/01/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06
2.Company name:Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:Yuanta Bank conducted an impairment test in accordance
with International Accounting Standard(IAS), No.36 Impairment of Assets,
and recognized impairment losses of NT$286,526 thousands based on the
test result.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The relevant asset is intangible
asset originated from the merger of TC Bank into Yuanta Bank. The said merger
has been continuing to produce synergies. Although the total amount expected
to be recovered exceeds the book value of all cash-generating units,
Yuanta bank adopted accounting standards strictly to recognize
impairment losses on intangible asset for its cash-generating units, which
posted losses of NT$286,526 thousands to its international business unit.
The proposed recognition of impairment losses did not affect the Company's
cash flow, resulting in no impact on the Company��s working capital.
The aforementioned impairment losses will be reflected in the
Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:47:01 UTC.