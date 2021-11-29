Log in
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD

(2885)
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces Yuanta Investment's acquisition of Yuanta Innovative Growth MPE Fund by private placement

11/29/2021 | 04:20am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/29 Time of announcement 16:57:58
Subject 
 YFH announces Yuanta Investment's acquisition of
Yuanta Innovative Growth MPE Fund by private placement
Date of events 2021/11/29 To which item it meets paragraph 24
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield):
Yuanta Innovative Growth MPE Fund
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/29
3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:
No.:15,000 units
Unit price:KRW1,000,000
Monetary amount of the transaction:KRW15,000,000,000
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the
trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the
company, its name is not required to be disclosed):
Counterparty:Yuanta Innovative Growth MPE Fund
Relationship to the Company:Yuanta Investment is the general partner of
Yuanta Innovative Growth MPE Fund
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement
shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its
relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the
ownership transfer, and date of transfer:NA
6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years
has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include
the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and
its relationship with the company at the time:NA
7.Matters related to the creditor��s rights currently being disposed of
(including type of collateral of the disposed creditor��s rights; if the
creditor��s rights are creditor��s rights over a related party, the name of
the related party and the book amount of such creditor��s rights currently
being disposed of must also be announced):NA
8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall
be stated and explained):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations:Based on the Agreement of the fund(VCF)
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Board of directors of Yuanta Investment
11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company
and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:NA
13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities
being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of
occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges):
Cumulative no.:15,000 units
Amount:KRW15,000,000,000
Shareholding ratio:14.0%
Status of any restriction of rights:None
14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a
percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder��s equity of the
parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital
on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:
Total asset ratio:0.57%
Shareholder's equity ratio:0.69%
Operating capital:NA
15.Broker and broker's fee:NA
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:Business needs
17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction:No
18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:No
19.Date of approval by board of directors:NA
20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee:NA
21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current
transaction:NA
22.Name of the CPA firm:NA
23.Name of the CPA:NA
24.License no.of the CPA:NA
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
