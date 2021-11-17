Log in
    2885   TW0002885001

YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD

(2885)
Yuanta Financial : YFH announces Yuanta Securities' acquisition of Taiwan Business Bank 1st Perpetual Non-Cumulative Unsecured Subordinated Financial Debentures Issue in 2021

11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/17 Time of announcement 15:14:23
Subject 
 YFH announces Yuanta Securities' acquisition
of Taiwan Business Bank 1st Perpetual Non-Cumulative
Unsecured Subordinated Financial Debentures Issue in 2021
Date of events 2021/11/17 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Taiwan Business Bank 1st Perpetual Non-Cumulative
Unsecured Subordinated Financial Debentures Issue in 2021
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/17
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Volume:100 units
Unit price:NTD10,000,000
Total price:NTD1,000,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterpart:Taiwan Business Bank
Relationship:None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment:Payment made in cash in a
lump sum on the transaction date
Restrictive covenants and other important stipulations:
None
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner:Negotiation
The reference basis:The result of negotiation
The decision-making department:The authorized department
which exercises its power and authorities based on Level of Authority
of Yuanta Securities
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Cumulative volume:100units
Cumulative amount: NTD1,000,000,000
Shareholding percentage:NA
Status of any restriction of rights:None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to the total assets:36.41%
Ratio to shareholder's equity:144.42%
Operating capital:NTD69,927,490,241
14.Broker and broker's fee:NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For the purpose of ordinary business and service
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA
22.Name of the CPA:NA
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds:Working capital
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yuanta Financial Holdings published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
